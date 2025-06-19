Manchester United have received a positive response after their latest bid for Bryan Mbeumo, according to a report, while Rio Ferdinand claims that he has inside knowledge about the Brentford winger’s stance over a move to Old Trafford.

Having already completed the signing of Matheus Cunha from Wolves, Man Utd are now pressing ahead to do a deal with Premier League rivals Brentford for Mbeumo. The 25-year-old Cameroon international has established himself as one of the best wingers in the English top flight and scored 20 goals and gave eight assists in 38 Premier League appearances for the Bees last season.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, reported on Tuesday that Man Utd have made renewed contact with Brentford over Mbeumo after their initial bid was turned down.

UnitedInFocus has now brought an update on the situation, with journalist Graeme Bailey telling the Manchester United-centric website that Ruben Amorim’s side are growing in confidence about getting a deal done.

Man Utd reportedly believe that their second and improved offer of £60million will see them clinch the prized signature of Mbeumo, who is the subject of Tottenham Hotspur as well.

However, the Brentford winger has made it clear that he wants to join only Man Utd despite former Bees manager Thomas Frank now being in charge of the Red Devils.

Bailey told UnitedInFocus: “United confidence is growing – sources believe this is getting ever closer, Mbeumo’s mind is made – there have been talks with Tottenham, but United are close now.”

The report has added that ‘United will pay over £60m, with a fee around this level always assumed to be needed to convince Brentford to sell after seeing Cunha join for £62.5m’.

‘All signs are pointing in the direction of Mbeumo and United being a done deal by the end of the month, with real confidence that this will be the case,’ it has been claimed.

Bryan Mbeumo ‘wants to come’ to Man Utd

Former Man Utd defender Ferdinand has claimed that he has inside knowledge that Mbeumo wants to join the Red Devils in the summer transfer window.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel when asked why he’s happy at the prospect of Mbeumo signing: “Because he wants to come. Mbeumo wants to come, I know it.

“His stats over the last three seasons in the Premier League are up there, by the way. Goals and assists, goal chances, ridiculous!

“Again, another proven Premier League player. This is what I like, playing in the Premier League. There ain’t no adjustment business.

“The only thing is that there will be an adjustment because of the size of the club.

“They don’t have to do that when they go to Arsenal! There ain’t that pressure, the badge ain’t as heavy! It’s heavy, but it’s not as heavy!”

IN FOCUS: Bryan Mbeumo stats in 2024/25 a reason to rejoice for Man Utd