Manchester United are reportedly closing in on striking an agreement with Brentford over the signing of Tottenham target Bryan Mbeumo, following a fresh update from TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti.

Having already secured the £62.5m capture of Mathues Cunha from Wolves, Ruben Amorim now looks primed to pair the Brazilian with Bees forward Mbeumo in a devastating new Old Trafford attack.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a superb season at the Gtech Stadium, netting a career-high 20 Premier League goals while providing an additional seven assists as Brentford finished a hugely respectable 10th in the table.

Mbeumo‘s performances saw the likes of United, Tottenham, Newcastle and Arsenal all show interest in securing his signature this summer, although it was the Red Devils who acted on that interest first.

Indeed, United had an opening bid worth up to £55m rejected by Brentford, who have been holding out for more money – even more so after Thomas Frank quit for Spurs and an Mbeumo transfer hijack was mooted as a result.

TEAMtalk has continually stated that it has been Mbeumo’s sole wish to head to Old Trafford, while talks have been ongoing with the Bees for days to try and find a resolution.

And while there has been a suggestion that United could even walk away from a deal if a compromise over the valuation cannot be found, Galetti’s latest post on X suggests that the deal is finally on the brink of happening.

The Italian reports that United and Brentford are closing the gap in their valuation, with the difference in price no longer as significant as it once was.

Galetti wrote on X: “Positive contacts between Man UTD and Brentford for Mbeumo. The gap on fixed fee is narrowing: just a few million left.

“Personal terms have already been agreed, as revealed days ago: to date, Bryan only wants MUFC – no interest in other clubs.”

Mbeumo ready to take his game to the next level

Mbeumo was quizzed about his future last month and is confident he has the skill and mentality to elevate his career to the next level.

Speaking alongside Brentford strike partner Yoane Wissa on former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel’s on The Obi One Podcast, Mbeumo said: “I think this is something we can always do. But you need a lot of resilience because you can say, ‘I want to be there’ but if you don’t do [enough] you won’t be able to achieve what you really want.

“I think the mental part is to say to yourself when it’s getting hard, ‘can I go harder, yes’ if you say no, you will stay the good player you are, you can’t be the best.”

During the interview, Mbeumos was also questioned about his mental fortitude to handle the pressures that comes with playing for a club like Manchester United.

“I always wanted to play the biggest game[s] for the biggest club when I was younger,” Mbeumo answered. “It’s easy to say that I want to be there but obviously you need to put a lot of demand on yourself and I’ve shown what I’m capable of.

“I’m really demanding of myself as well because I know I have the abilities [but] we never know what might happen.”

What might happen is that it appears Mbeumo is one step closer to lining up alongside the likes of Bruno Fernandes and United new boy Cunha at Old Trafford when the 2025/26 campaign gets underway.

