Diogo Dalot has revealed his thoughts on playing at left-back after comments from Gary Neville about the role he is deployed in at Manchester United.

United full-back Dalot played on the left side of defence as Portugal beat Wales 3-2 on Tuesday night. It’s a role he’s frequented at Old Trafford of late due to the injury suffered by Luke Shaw.

Fans have been frustrated by Dalot, who evidently struggles with positioning at times, and letting Matias Soule free to score for Roma in the Champions League was a prime example.

The United man himself is clear that left-back is not his best role, but he’ll do what is required of him for club and country.

He said after the Portugal game: “I’m completely comfortable. Fortunately, I’ve played quite a few matches on the left, and I’ve been playing there for my club as well. If you ask me if it’s my preferred position, probably not—but I know that if the manager needs me there, I’ll be ready.”

Joao Cancelo started at right-back, and Dalot said that “the manager knows that both Cancelo and I can play on the left; we’re perfectly comfortable with that.”

The United man was actually rated higher than his compatriot, with FotMob giving him a 7.3 and Cancelo a 7.1.

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Gary Neville thoughts on Diogo Dalot at left-back

United legend Neville has defended Dalot and the reaction from United fans on him having to play at left-back.

The former right-back said: “Do I think Dalot is Denis Irwin? No. Let’s be really clear, Denis Irwin is the greatest full-back Manchester United have ever had, I shouldn’t be mentioning him in the same breath, but I would get rid of a few before Dalot.

“Dalot got booed last week at Old Trafford and I was really surprised at that. Dalot’s been shoved onto that left-hand side constantly. [Ruben] Amorim had him at left-wing back dying, it was awful to watch. If you put me at left wing-back or left-back, and I’m a right-back, by the way, and he’s a right-back, I’d be like, ‘not a chance, what are you putting me there for?’

“So he’s literally sticking his hand up and saying, ‘go on, I’ll play there. I’ll do anything for the team.’ I never see him shirk anything, right? He’s not an amazing player, let’s be clear. He never shirks anything, him. I never look at him and think he could work harder. Ever.

“I actually think, to be fair, if he was in a decent back four, he’d be all right. I actually do. But he’s got a shocking back four alongside him. Positionally he’s not great, he could be better on the ball. I just think he’s such an easy target, and I know that will be unpopular with the fanbase.

“I’d be getting rid of [Noussair] Mazraoui well before him. I’d be getting rid of [Lisandro] Martinez well before him. I’d be getting rid of [Matthijs] De Ligt well before him.”