Next Man Utd manager: Favourite to replace Michael Carrick emerges and he’s ready to take the job

Former Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is now the “favourite” to become the new boss of Manchester United should the Red Devils decide to sack Michael Carrick, according to a journalist.

Man Utd suffered a 4-1 defeat to Como in Italy in the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

It was a hugely disappointing result for the Red Devils, who are struggling on the domestic front, too.

Man Utd have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup and have picked up just seven points from seven matches in the Premier League.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported straight after the match that the pressure on Michael Carrick is increasing.

Bailey said: “The Manchester United squad have been firmly behind Michael Carrick from the start of his tenure, but that match on the edge of Lake Como was anything but pretty.

“For the first time, the players looked lost and not fully committed to the plans laid out by Carrick and his staff.

“Whilst clearly the players are failing to produce, as we know in football it is much easier to sack the manager than any player.

“The pressure is firmly on now, to say the least, and there are a tough run of games before the next international break – which looks like being a massive crossroads for Carrick and United as a whole.”

Eddie Howe ‘favourite’ for Man Utd manager’s job

According to journalist Alan Nixon on Patreon, former Newcastle manager Howe is ready to take charge of Man Utd.

Howe is without a managerial role at the moment after parting ways with Newcastle at the end of last season.

Nixon has reported that Howe is the ‘favourite’ for Man Utd and has claimed that the Englishman ‘would take it’.

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Man Utd find Eddie Howe appealing – sources

TEAMtalk understands that Man Utd have Howe on their list of managerial candidates should they decide to sack Carrick.

Our transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported on October 20 that Man Utd hold Howe “in high regard”.

We understand that Howe himself is ready to step back into football management and is willing to manage a top club.

Fletcher reported: “Howe is understood to feature very highly among those under consideration, given his Premier League and European experience and his reputation as a measured, progressive coach.

“The fact he is a British manager is also appealing to INEOS chiefs.

“United wanted him whilst he was at Newcastle, but he was very difficult to remove from that job.

“Should the situation with Carrick prove untenable – and it’s once again worth stressing we’re not yet at that stage – then Howe would become an obvious and instantaneous candidate given his immediate availability.”

However, Howe is not the only manager that Man Utd are keeping tabs on.

Sources have told us that Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hurzeler and former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, too, are on Man Utd’s radar.

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