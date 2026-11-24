Manchester United defender Leny Yoro has had the red card shown to him at Anfield overturned by the Football Association, that’s despite referees’ chief Howard Webb backing the decision to send the centre-back off.

Yoro was dismissed by referee Sam Barrott for bringing down Liverpool forward Alexander Isak and denying a goalscoring opportunity just eight minutes into Sunday’s match.

Isak had run onto a ball that bounced over Matthijs de Ligt but took a heavy touch that meant it would almost certainly have run through to Man Utd goalkeeper Senne Lammens, despite Yoro bringing down the Swede.

New United boss Mauricio Pochettino was furious at a decision he felt had changed the course of the game, which Liverpool went on to win comfortably 4-0.

“The ball wasn’t in his control,” he said. “Isak, when he saw the control wasn’t good, it’s normal to delay, and stop to the run. In that moment that Yoro came from the back, and you go down.

“But all that we play football; you know that wasn’t intentional. That is never a foul.”

The FA have now backed that view, meaning Yoro will be clear to face Brentford in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Saturday.

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Webb still insists Yoro red card decision was right

However, in the latest edition of Mic’d Up on Sky Sports, Webb said Barrott got it right.

“There’s a question mark, I guess, around whether or not he would get onto that ball before Lammens,” said Webb.

“Now, in the moment, the referee looked at it and felt he would. That was the referee’s call made on the field.

“The VAR checks that to see whether that decision made on the field was clearly and obviously incorrect and formed the opinion that it wasn’t. If there was any doubt, then it was doubt.

“It wasn’t going to be something that was clearly and obviously wrong and therefore allowed that decisive on-field decision to stand.

“And I think by and large most people would see that as a correct decision with Isak moving quickly on towards that ball.

“The alternative view is that Lammens might get there first, but I think it’s a little bit debatable, I guess. Certainly not clearly wrong.”

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