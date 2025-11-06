Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo is a top target for a Serie A giant, and Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that he is desperate to get out of Old Trafford in January.

The 20-year-old is considered to be one of United’s most exciting academy graduates, but his lack of consistent playing time has left him frustrated.

Mainoo is yet to start a single Premier League game this season, and he is beginning to fear that this could seriously hamper his chances of playing in the World Cup for England next year.

He was open to leaving Old Trafford on loan over the summer, before Amorim blocked his exit. As we have reported, he is keen to leave on loan in January, too, and there is no shortage of interest in his signature.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed on November 3 that Napoli have held ‘advanced’ talks with Mainoo’s representatives over a potential mid-season loan deal, while West Ham are also in the mix.

And now, reputed journalist Fabrizio Romano has backed up our reporting. “Kobbie Mainoo wanted to go on loan late in the summer transfer window, but Manchester United and Ruben Amorim decided against it at the time,” Romano said on his Here We Go Podcast.

“Mainoo is still not playing regularly, so he remains open to a six-month loan move in January, [before] returning to United in the summer.

“The final decision will depend on Manchester United’s plans – whether they bring in another midfielder, and on Amorim’s preference to maintain his current squad.

“There is interest from West Ham, offering guaranteed minutes, and from Napoli, who are looking for midfield cover after Kevin De Bruyne’s injury.”

Man Utd will let Mainoo leave on one BIG condition

Fletcher revealed in his exclusive update for TEAMtalk that Amorim will NOT allow Mainoo to leave in January, unless United are able to bring in a replacement.

“If Kobbie goes, the door swings open for a new arrival – Ruben won’t lose a body without gaining one,” one well-placed source told Fletcher.

Atletico Madrid’s Conor Gallagher, Sporting CP’s Morten Hjulmand and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson atop their shortlist of potential replacements, we understand.

All three will command sizeable fees in January, but that may be an investment United need to make to ensure the gap is filled if Mainoo leaves.

Of course, United could decide to once again block a loan exit, but that risks angering a player the Red Devils still have extremely high hopes for.

Napoli are believed to be the favourites to sign Mainoo should a loan become an option, but West Ham are also circling with intent.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side need additions in the middle of the park as they aim to fight their way out of the relegation zone.

