Man Utd launch spectacular hijack of Liverpool transfer with ‘very attractive’ package – shock report

A shock report claims Manchester United have taken steps towards hijacking Liverpool’s move for Crystal Palace centre-back, Marc Guehi, and TEAMtalk can clarify whether these claims should be taken seriously.

Guehi came close to joining Liverpool last summer, only to see the fully agreed deal crumble on deadline day. The transfer fee and personal terms were agreed and a medical was even passed. But once Palace failed to sign an adequate replacement in time, the plug was pulled.

Liverpool remain firmly in the mix for Guehi and hope to sign the England ace via free agency at season’s end. Palace, boss Oliver Glasner, has already confirmed the defender won’t sign an extension at Selhurst Park.

However, Liverpool’s failure to close a deal last summer has left the door ajar for others to strike.

Thus far, the biggest threats to Liverpool’s move have come from overseas. Barcelona and Real Madrid are both confirmed admirers, while Inter Milan and Bayern Munich have held talks with the player’s representatives.

But according to infamous X account, indykaila News, Man Utd have made a huge play for Guehi.

They wrote: “We understand on Tuesday that Man Utd tried to hijack Liverpool transfer target Marc Guéhi.

“Word came in on Tuesday afternoon that United’s making a serious move for him, and by Tuesday evening, Liverpool got the heads up from their sources at Crystal Palace.

“Liverpool still very confident on signing the player but the package Manchester United is very attractive compare to Liverpool.

“Marc Guéhi wants Champions League football and United are aware of this.”

Any truth in Man Utd hijack claims?

First of all, it’s important to note indykaila News are notorious for being wide of the mark when it comes to transfer stories.

They did rehabilitate their reputation to a small degree over the summer when finally landing a couple of hits, though the vast bulk of their claims do not come true.

They aren’t the only source claiming Man Utd are interested in signing Guehi. TBR Football recently put United in the frame too, though in an article that named numerous other suitors too and not just Man Utd and Liverpool. No claims Man Utd had put an offer to Guehi or that one was even being prepped were made.

TEAMtalk have been informed by transfer insider, Dean Jones, that Guehi will not give Liverpool any favourable treatment when it comes time to decide his next step.

Despite the fact he’s already said yes to the Reds once before, he’ll treat any and all clubs who knock on his door equally. You would expect nothing else from Guehi who is known for his professionalism.

In any case, TEAMtalk cannot verify the claims about Man Utd putting a lucrative offer on the table.

That’s not to say Man Utd don’t admire Guehi, but as far as we’re concerned, and from the perspective of English clubs only, Liverpool remain the frontrunners for Guehi’s signature next summer.

Latest Liverpool & Man Utd news – Robertson to Celtic / Formal Barcelona talks

In other news, TEAMtalk can reveal Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson, is tempted by the prospect of re-joining Celtic next summer.

Robertson is a lifelong Celtic fan and was on the club’s books as a youth between 2003-09. His contract at Anfield expires at season’s end and Celtic could look to secure a pre-contract agreement in January.

Elsewhere, Barcelona are poised to hold ‘formal talks’ with Man Utd over the permanent transfer of Marcus Rashford in the coming weeks.

TEAMtalk understands all the signs so far point towards Rashford joining Barca outright and netting United a handy ‘pure profit’ fee.