Fabrizio Romano confirms Man Utd transfer for £47.2m star – ‘deal signed’

Manchester United have finalised a transfer, with trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano and another top source confirming the finer details of the agreement.

Man Utd fans are desperate to learn who their club will sign in midfield. Ederson has been banked, but for purely financial reasons, the Red Devils have veered off moves for Elliot Anderson, Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

Perhaps one of the reasons why United are reluctant to over-pay is due to their general inability to generate significant fees for their own players.

Jadon Sancho recently left on a free, while Man Utd are struggling to sell Marcus Rashford despite his excellent form for Barcelona last term.

Another big name the Red Devils can’t seem to find a buyer for is Andre Onana, at least from the perspective of signing the player outright.

Onana – a £47.2m signing from Inter Milan in 2023 – spent last season loaned to Trabzonspor.

Man Utd hoped the Turkish side would sign the goalkeeper outright, and especially so after Senne Lammens proved an instant hit, thus removing any need to give Onana a second chance when the loan ended.

Trabzonspor didn’t play ball in that regard, though have come back with a loan proposal that has just been finalised.

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Man Utd finalise second Andre Onana loan

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs detailed the agreement that’s been struck, and elements of it are in United’s favour.

Romano wrote: ‘André Onana to Trabzonspor from Man United, deal signed after agreement reported last week.

‘One year loan for fee up to £1.3m based on performances, NO buy option or obligation to buy.

‘Onana will be back to #MUFC in one year. Trabzonspor will cover majority of wages.’

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Jacobs stated: ‘Andre Onana has now agreed a move to Trabzonspor on a one-year loan.

‘Manchester United will receive €1.5m and the deal is being formalised. There is no option to buy.’

An option or obligation to buy would have been handy for United, though they are at least receiving a loan fee and the bulk of Onana’s sizeable salary will be covered.

Once the second loan ends, Onana will return to Old Trafford where he’ll have just one year remaining on his contract.