Manchester United goalkeeper Andrea Onana, who is on loan at Trabzonspor

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is a ‘verbal agreement’ for Manchester United outcast Andre Onana this summer.

The 30-year-old joined Man Utd in 2023 as a replacement for David De Gea, and he had a mixed spell at Old Trafford.

Onana grew into his debut season at Old Trafford, but he was a calamity in his second campaign at Old Trafford and was arguably Man Utd’s weakest link.

This made it a formality that the Red Devils would sign a new No.1 goalkeeper during last summer’s transfer window, and they landed on Semme Lammens for around £17m.

This signing made Onana surplus to requirements at Old Trafford and he joined Turkish outfit Trabzonspor on loan, where he made 30 appearances in all competitions in the 2025/26 campaign.

In recent months, it has been reported that Onana is keen on a return to United to battle Lammens to be United’s No.1, but club chiefs have reportedly blankly refused to give him a second chance.

Given how well Lammens performed in his debut season at Man Utd, a comeback for Onana was never likely and Romano has now confirmed that he is set to continue at Trabzonspor.

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Fabrizio Romano reveals terms of Andre Onana’s new loan

Romano said on X: ‘BREAKING: André Onana to Trabzonspor, here we go!

‘New loan deal verbally agreed as Onana is not part of #MUFC plan for next season and Trabzon are ready to re-sign him.

‘Trabzonspor to pay loan fee to United as details being sorted then done, as @yagosabuncuoglu reports.’

This deal will raise funds for Man Utd to strengthen their squad this summer, and more exits are expected to free up space in their squad.

This is partly because the Red Devils are in the market for as many as three new midfielders this summer, and Romano has also issued an update on their potential move for Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “The two problems for Tchouameni remain the same and have not changed so far.

“One problem is the salary.

“Tchouameni is on a very big salary, and at the moment, is financially not what Man Utd want to do.

“On the technical point of view, Man Utd would love Tchouameni.

“Man Utd consider Tchouameni a fantastic player, so they would love to go for him, but it’s important to say Real Madrid, as of today, I can confirm this, I can stand by my information, are yet to open doors to an exit of Aurelien Tchouameni.

“So, as of today, Man Utd or the agents of the player have not received any call from Madrid saying if you want, you can get Tchouameni. This is not happening.

“Then, if it’s going to happen at some point in the summer, I will let you know.

“And, if it’s going to happen, Man Utd will be ready to try and understand the situation because they love Tchouameni, but financially, there is a problem on the salary and that Real Madrid are yet to open doors on this one.

“So, it’s going to be important to understand the developments on this.”

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.