Real Madrid reach ‘clear’ decision on selling Federico Valverde to Man Utd for €80m amid explosive controversy

Real Madrid have decided whether they will sell Federico Valverde amid interest from Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to a Spanish source, as the midfielder tries to allay the controversy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Valverde is one of the best midfielders in the world and has been a star for Real Madrid over the years. Since joining Los Blancos back in 2016, Valverde has made 331 appearances for the first team, scoring 32 goals and providing 34 assists in the process.

The 27-year-old Uruguay international has won LaLiga thrice and the Champions League twice with Real Madrid and is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until the summer of 2029.

Valverde is a regular in the Madrid starting line-up under manager Xabi Alonso, with the midfielder scoring two goals in six appearances at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the summer and giving three assists in six LaLiga starts so far this season.

However, there has been speculation on the future of Valverde, with both Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur said to be keen.

According to Fichajes, Man Utd are ‘willing to make a significant offer, around €80million (£70m, $94m)’ for Valverde.

Man Utd’s interest in signing a midfielder is well-known, and it seems that the Premier League giants are planning an ambitious raid on Los Blancos.

The same Spanish news outlet has also reported Tottenham’s plan to sign Valverde from Madrid, but both Man Utd and Spurs will be disappointed to leave Los Blancos’ stance.

According to Defensa Central, a Real Madrid-centric news outlet, Madrid will ‘refuse to sell Valverde for €80m (£70m, $94m)’.

Madrid’s stance on Valverde is ‘clear’, according to the report – ‘the player is not for sale’.

The Spanish club’s president Florentino Perez is ‘very clear’ about keeping Valverde, with manager Alonso, too, ‘counting’ on the midfielder.

What has Valverde said about Real Madrid and Alonso controversy?

Fichajes is not one of the most reliable media outlets, so speculation that Man Utd and Tottenham are planning to raid Madrid for Valverde has to be taken with a pinch of salt.

Valverde is rated highly by Madrid, and his dynamic, all-action performance in midfield has endeared him to the Santiago Bernabeu faithful.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, has reported that Valverde himself does not fancy leaving Real Madrid for Man Utd anytime soon.

Jones said: “There feels pretty much no chance United will sign Valverde – even as the noise grows that they want to.

“That’s the message I’m getting from people close to the Spanish end of this story and it’s not really surprising.

“He’s been around the club for almost 10 years now and has become a brilliant, crucial and adaptable player for them.

“There is no need for him to drop down a level to join Man United, and that’s truly what it would be.

“His profile would be great for United, but it just seems too ambitious to me.

“The clubs may be on a similar level in terms of global status, but Madrid’s current team is in a much better place than United’s and he is a key part of it.”

The latest speculation arises from the controversy over Valverde’s remarks about his role in the Madrid team under Alonso.

A midfielder by trade, Valverde played 15 times as a right-back for Madrid last season when Carlo Ancelotti was in charge.

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered a hamstring injury against Marseille in the Champions League, and after the game, Valverde said, as quoted in The Athletic: “I’ve had many conversations with the coach, he knows what he really wants, but in the end, I think I deserve more opportunities in my position. I’m happy in midfield.”

Against Kairat Almaty in Kazakhstan in the Champions League in midweek, both Alexander-Arnold and Dani Carvajal were missing, with Raul Asencio starting at right-back.

Valverde was an unused substitute, with reports suggesting that he refused to warm up with the other substitutes before the match and did not do so during the game either, as relayed by ESPN.

The midfielder, though, has responded to that speculation and has posted a statement on X.

Valverde wrote: “I’ve read several articles that have been damaging to me. I know I’ve had bad matches, I’m aware of that. I’m not hiding anything, and I’m open about it.

“I’m truly sad. You can say many things about me, but under no circumstances can you say I refuse to play. I’ve given everything and more for this club.

“I’ve played through fractures and injuries, and I’ve never complained or asked for a break.

“I have a good relationship with the coach, which makes me feel confident in being able to tell him what position I like the most on the field, but I always, always let him know that I am available to perform anywhere, on any trip and in all matches.

“I have left my soul in this club and I will continue to do so, even if sometimes it is not enough or I am not playing as I would like, I swear on my pride that I will never give up and I will fight until the end playing wherever I am.”

