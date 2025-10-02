Tottenham Hotspur have a deal in place with Rodrigo Bentancur to extend his stay at the club, sources have told TEAMtalk, with Spurs manager Thomas Frank playing a big role.

Bentancur has been on the books of Tottenham since 2022 and has established himself as an important player for the north London club over the years. The Uruguay international has made 122 appearances for Spurs so far in his career, scoring nine goals and providing eight assists in the process.

The 28-year-old midfielder, who helped Tottenham win the Europa League last season, is out of contract at the Premier League club at the end of the season.

However, Tottenham manager Thomas Frank has long wanted Bentancur to sign a new deal.

Football.London quoted Frank as saying about Bentancur on August 5: “I was pretty sure he would be a key player [before I started working with him], so that’s not been a surprise. That’s a player, of course, I think, is important for the future.”

TEAMtalk can now reveal that Frank’s wish to keep Bentancur at Tottenham beyond the end of his current contract has been fulfilled.

Sources have told us that Bentancur has verbally agreed on a new contract with Tottenham and will stay at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

It is understood that Tottenham manager Frank massively pushed to get a new deal for Bentancur wrapped up.

A verbal agreement is now in place, with sources telling TEAMtalk that the deal is almost done.

Bentancur has made nine appearances for Tottenham so far this season, with Spurs sitting fourth in the Premier League table with 11 points from six matches.

Tottenham kicked off their Champions League campaign with a 1-0 win against Villarreal at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium before drawing 2-2 with Bodo/Glimt in midweek.

