More eyebrow-raising claims about Bruno Fernandes and a potential sale have been made

Stunning new claims over the past 24 hours state Manchester United have held talks over the sale of Bruno Fernandes, but TEAMtalk can provide greater clarity on the situation.

It’s no secret the Saudi Pro League are huge admirers of the Man Utd captain. Their interest dates back several years and now aged 31, there have been murmurings the time may be nearing for Fernandes to embark on a new journey.

However, Man Utd would be taking the ultimate risk if selling unquestionably their best player – even if he is the wrong side of 30.

Furthermore, Fernandes himself has repeatedly gone on record to state he is not thinking of Saudi Arabia right now.

The Portuguese said during the current international break: “I didn’t close the door to move to Saudi Arabia because of the World Cup – that was never on my mind. I just wanted to stay at the club (Man Utd), and the club wanted me to stay. That’s all.”

Yet according to a shock new update from UnitedInFocus, Man Utd have ‘held talks’ about selling Fernandes.

That info came via journalist Graeme Bailey who told the outlet: “Bruno Fernandes has made it clear to Manchester United that he will not be pushed out of the club, hence his quotes about the Saudi Pro League.

“Fernandes considered the Saudi Pro League last summer, but both the player and United were not keen. Since then, things have changed. Sources confirm that United have indeed held talks with the Pro League about Fernandes.

“However, Fernandes – as we know – has now put the brakes on this by publicly stating his stance. It is clear Fernandes will decide his own future.”

What the BBC and Fabrizio Romano are saying

Bailey’s hit-rate on transfer stories can only be described as patchy at best. And according to two far more reliable sources, there is nothing in the persistent claims Fernandes’ future will lay anywhere other than Old Trafford in the near future.

Taking to YouTube last week, transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, said: “Many questions on some reports saying Bruno Fernandes already has a deal agreed with Saudi Pro League sides for 2026.

“I can guarantee that nothing has been agreed between Bruno and he Saudis for 2026. That’s not the case, nothing done, nothing agreed.”

Romano went on to detail the extent of the Saudi interest, how far it dates back and whether a future transfer – albeit not one in 2026 – is possible.

“From Saudi they wanted Bruno three years ago, [and again] two years ago, [and again] one year ago when he extended his contract at Man Utd, and again this summer,” the reporter added.

“So a long time from Saudi that they keep insisting and pushing for Bruno. They love Bruno, so if at any moment he decides to open the doors they’ll be ready to offer a crazy salary and to bring him in.

“But at the moment I can guarantee Bruno has decided nothing about that. He’s committed to zero contracts with the Saudis or anyone else.”

The BBC took it a step further in their own report, insisting Fernandes has no plans to join the Saudi Pro League in 2026 or beyond.

The report read: ‘Sources close to the United skipper have completely rejected recent suggestions he is ready to quit Old Trafford after the World Cup next summer and accept a Saudi offer.

‘BBC Sport has been told that is not the case and Fernandes, whose United contract runs to 2027, with the option of an additional year, is only interested in playing in major European leagues.’

It’s inevitable much will be written about Fernandes given he’s the captain of arguably the biggest club in the world.

But in TEAMtalk’s eyes, much of what you’ll read can be dismissed and what is clear right now is the relationship between Fernandes and Man Utd is NOT close to ending.

