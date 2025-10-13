Newcastle United's new sporting director Ross Wilson wants to tie a big star down to a new deal

Ross Wilson’s first priority as Newcastle United’s new sporting director will be to tie Sandro Tonali down to a new contract and ensure the Italian is protected from a damaging raid and with sources having revealed when an extension could be finalised.

Wilson has departed Nottingham Forest after the Magpies triggered a clause in his contract, having been identified as the perfect candidate by the Newcastle board to lead their recruitment and sporting strategy. And the arrival of the 41-year-old will immediately ease the workload on Eddie Howe, with the Toon boss having covered that area over the summer following Paul Mitchell’s departure.

While Wilson will work alongside Howe at identifying future targets and securing their potential moves to Tyneside, he will also look after existing contracts.

And our transfer correspondent Dean Jones has revealed that one of his primary objectives will be to ensure the club’s crown jewels, such as midfielders Bruno Guimaraes and Tonali, and full-back Tino Livramento, are not lured away.

Tonali, whose current deal does not expire until 2028, is likely to become a big first focus for Wilson, despite the fact that his current deal still has 34 months to run.

“It’s been known for a while that Ross Wilson would be joining Newcastle, and now that it’s become formal, they can start planning more properly for what comes next,” Jones told TEAMtalk.

“I’m told one of the issues on the agenda will be Sandro Tonali’s future. He’s being linked with a move back to Italy, but I’m slightly sceptical about the chances of that.

“Firstly, there is the financial element of it, I’m not convinced the clubs mentioned could afford him.

“But also, I think he’s going to be in line for a new contract. I expect that situation to begin to open up with an aim of getting him onto a new deal by the end of the season. It would be a big moment if they could get him extended.”

Tonali has been linked with return to Italy

Tonali, who joined Newcastle in a €70m (£55m, $79m) move from AC Milan in July 2023, was recently named by Paul Scholes as the best midfielder in the Premier League, bettering both Arsenal’s Declan Rice and in-form Chelsea man Moises Caicedo.

The Italian has now made 66 appearances for the club, scoring seven goals and adding five assists.

Seen as vital for the continued success, Newcastle want to reward Tonali with an improved deal both to reflect his standing and to ensure they are not in danger of allowing him to run his contract down and leave themselves exposed of the player being lured away.

Despite his lofty valuation, Tonali has been linked with a return to Italy, with Juventus among his admirers.

Speaking previously, though, Jones does not think Serie A’s biggest sides could afford to sign the 28-times capped Azzurri midfielder.

“Sandro Tonali is being linked with a return to Italian football, but I do have some reservations about just how possible that will be,” Jones stated.

“I think the financial implications of it will be beyond most teams that might come into consideration. I have seen Juventus mentioned, and it really would depend on the terms involved as to whether they could genuinely get involved in something like that, so I have my doubts.”

Wilson, meanwhile, has branded Newcastle a “special club” in his first public interview since his appointment.

“This is such a special club, and I fully understand the passion, ambition and expectations of our incredible supporters, as well as the ambition and desire of our ownership to keep developing and building an even stronger Newcastle United,” said Wilson.

“My conversations with ownership have been extremely positive, and I’ve also been in regular contact with Eddie Howe and David Hopkinson. The trust, cohesion and alignment we’re building already feels strong, and we believe that being united as a team will be so important as we continue to move the club forward together.”

