Harry Kane: Striker AGREES salary as Man Utd, Bayern Munich discover where he’ll play next season – Fabrizio Romano

Harry Kane has agreed a new salary, according to Fabrizio Romano, with Manchester United and Bayern Munich discovering where the striker will play next season.

Kane left Tottenham for Bayern Munich in 2023, and since arriving in Germany, he’s demolished Bundesliga defences.

The 33-year-old recently became the fastest player to score 100 Bundesliga goals, doing so in just 98 games.

However, his contract is up at the end of the current campaign and there’s always been speculation he could return to the Premier League to surpass Alan Shearer’s goals record. At present, Kane’s mark of 213 Premier League goals is 47 shy of Shearer’s 260.

What’s more, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news back in July and August of Man Utd hoping to sign England’s all-time record scorer next year.

Adding further fuel to the fire were revelations INEOS supremo, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is extremely keen on bringing Kane to Old Trafford. Bailey confirmed Ratcliffe’s stance both in July and again in August.

Naturally, Bayern hope Kane will sign a new contract in Bavaria, and according to the latest from Fabrizio Romano, the striker is destined to re-sign with Bayern after a deal was partially agreed.

Harry Kane partially agrees new Bayern Munich contract

Taking to YouTube, Romano explained: “The good news for Bayern is that the agreement between Bayern and Harry Kane, his father, his brother Charlie, who takes care of his future, the conversations are going very, very well.

“The final details left between Kane and Bayern are also getting closer. I told you they have almost done a financial agreement with Kane, so the salary is ready for his new deal.

“Now it’s about length of the contract and to clarify [release] clause, no clause, matching rights, no matching rights.

“There are a few things to clarify between Bayern and Harry Kane, but these things are getting reduced day by day, week by week.

“Bayern are getting closer. Harry Kane is more than tempted and so I think this new deal for Kane at Bayern is going to be completed quite soon.

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“It’s a matter of days and now Harry is completely focused on the English national team, to help his national team at the best level possible as he always did.

“Then back to Bayern, Bundesliga, Champions League football, Ballon d’Or 26th of October in London is going to be a big

moment for him.

“So it’s going to be very interesting situation, very interesting situation, very interesting couple of weeks and I expect also in these weeks, these months also Kane to meet again with Bayern to close his new contract at the club.”