Insider reveals Scott McTominay return ON following conversations with Man Utd

Scott McTominay could be headed back to the Premier League with conversations ongoing

Scott McTominay is increasingly likely to leave Napoli in the summer of 2027, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that his agent has maintained close relationships with several Premier League sides, and following talks with Manchester United.

McTominay was Italy’s favourite adopted son when he joined Napoli in 2024. He was the Serie A player of the season after a debut campaign of 12 goals and six assists which led the Naples side to the title.

The following season, the Scottish midfielder had 10 league goals and three assists to his name.

But this term, he’s been forced to the side due to heart problems, with surgery having been undertaken to help his recovery.

Multiple sources feel his time at Napoli is coming to a natural end, in any case.

Insider Tavolieri, reporting for Sky Sport, reports McTominay could be considering a new chapter in England. He was approached for a return to former club United, as well as Aston Villa, in the summer.

Following that, it’s said his agent maintains close relationships with clubs in England, and has already held primary discussions with some.

McTominay himself is said to be ‘nostalgic’ and therefore very open to returning to the Premier League.

Per the report, he’ll command a fee of between €25-30million (£21-25m).

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Time almost up for Scott McTominay

Reports elsewhere suggest the wages McTominay earn in Naples are the primary reason his current club are willing to ship him out.

There are only four players reported to earn more than his €107,000-per-week (£90.5k) salary.

Tuttomercatoweb have stated it’s ‘likely McTominay will leave in 2027.’

They continued that Napoli are ‘reluctant to pay huge wages for a player who will turn 30 soon.’

Whether McTominay will make an immediate return to England remains to be seen, as does which club he’ll end up at, but it feels like his time in Italy won’t last much longer.