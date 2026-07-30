‘Predestined talent’ reacts as Man Utd launch attack to sign him

Manchester United have learnt the outcome of their pursuit of Inter Milan striker Pio Esposito, according to the Italian media.

Benjamin Sesko is the first-choice striker at Man Utd, and the Premier League giants are on the hunt for another frontman.

Matheus Cunha can play in the number nine role, but the Brazil international striker is not a natural striker.

Joshua Zirkzee is another option for Man Utd manager Michael Carrick, as things stand.

However, like Cunha, Zirkzee is not a true number one and is also unlikely to stay at Man Utd, with Juventus keen on the Netherlands international winger.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd have already rejected the offer to sign Liam Delap from Chelsea.

Bailey has also reported Man Utd’s interest in Pio Esposito, with our reporter claiming on June 8 that the Red Devils have been scouting the Italy international during matches against Luxembourg and Greece.

Sources told us at the time that the Man Utd recruitment team believe that Esposito ‘possesses the attributes to develop into a top-level centre-forward’.

Esposito is one of the best young strikers in Serie A and is a star for Inter Milan.

The striker was hailed as “something of a predestined talent for several years” by Inter chairman and CEO Giuseppe Marotta in FCInter1908 in November 2025.

The 21-year-old Italy international striker scored 10 goals and gave six assists in 48 matches in all competitions for Inter last season.

It has now emerged in the Italian media that Esposito has decided to stay at Inter and sign a new contract, despite Man Utd making an ‘attack’ for his signature.

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Pio Esposito wants Inter Milan stay

Reliable Italian journalist Alfredo Pedulla wrote on his website: ‘Inter resisted every kind of attack for Pio Esposito, especially Manchester United who had their eye on the 2005-born striker.

‘But there was no room for manoeuvre; no amount of money would have been enough to break down the Nerazzurri’s resistance.

‘A month ago, we anticipated the figures for an increasingly likely renewal, with a base price of around €3.5 million plus bonuses.

‘There was no need to rush things, precisely because Pio has always given priority to Inter.

‘Now we’re getting closer and closer to the heart of the matter.’

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