Kobbie Mainoo will give serious consideration to leaving Manchester United before the window slams shut if the club receive a suitable bid, and an unsuitability to Ruben Amorim’s system and tactical demands are at the heart of the potential separation.

Mainoo, 20, looked the future of Manchester United’s midfield after bursting on to the scene in early-2024. The midfielder scored what proved to be the winning goal in the FA Cup final, was named player of the match in that tie and even forced his way into England’s starting eleven at Euro 2024.

However, the arrival of Amorim at Old Trafford, combined with sporadic injury absences has brought Mainoo back down to earth with a bang.

Mainoo was an unused substitute in each of Man Utd’s matches so far this season. Against Fulham on Sunday, Amorim chose to deploy Mason Mount alongside Bruno Fernandes in the double pivot when ringing the changes in the second half. Manuel Ugarte was then called upon off the bench instead of Mainoo when Amorim changed direction once again.

Amorim has previously spoken about Mainoo being more effective in a more advanced role. However, the signings of Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo have blocked his path to regular minutes in the twin No 10 roles behind the striker.

The i paper previously stated Amorim believes Mainoo lacks the necessary engine to play in central midfield.

And according to Amorim himself when speaking after the 1-1 draw with Fulham, Mainoo now faces the unenviable task of displacing captain Bruno Fernandes if he’s to get on the pitch.

When fit, Fernandes is the first name on the teamsheet and almost always plays the full 90 minutes.

“He’s fighting for the position now with Bruno and I change two midfielders,” explained Amorim.

“I let Mason Mount [play] there because we want to score a goal and when I changed I felt the team need to return to one holding midfielder near Bruno.

“So he (Mainoo) just needs to fight for the position with Bruno, as [it] should be at Manchester United. [Sometimes] he’s going to play with Bruno, but at the moment he’s fighting in training with Bruno for the position.”

According to the latest from talkSPORT, Mainoo is now weighing up whether to leave Man Utd.

The report declared: ‘Kobbie Mainoo would consider leaving Manchester United in the final week of the transfer window if the club receive a suitable offer.’

Kobbie Mainoo exit latest

Mainoo’s lack of game-time is not the only motive for the midfielder considering a shock exit.

He’s entered the final two years of his contract and as yet, attempts to iron out an extension have not succeeded.

talkSPORT stated Mainoo is seeking a weekly wage of roughly £150,000-a-week. Given Mainoo is clearly not fancied by Amorim right now, Man Utd seemingly have doubts about matching those demands.

As a homegrown player, the proceeds from any sale would be logged as ‘pure profit’ on Man Utd’s books. Those types of deals greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

The Guardian previously reported Mainoo looks favourably on a move abroad if he were to leave Man Utd.

From closer to home, Chelsea are admirers but with the Blues aiming to sign Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho once the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku leave, there may not be room and funds for Mainoo too – at least in what remains of this window.

Man Utd are in the market for a new central midfielder irrespective of whether Mainoo stays or goes. Logic would dictate Mainoo would only be allowed to leave if a new face arrived.

