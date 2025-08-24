Man Utd finally ‘advancing’ on flop’s sale with new bid ‘imminent’

Manchester United could soon be rid of Antony as his next move is accelerating, according to a report.

Man Utd made Antony their second-most expensive signing of all time in summer 2022 when he joined in a mega £82million deal. Then manager Erik ten Hag convinced United to go way above Antony’s market value to reunite him with his former Ajax star.

However, the right winger has not even got close to justifying that price tag, registering just 12 goals and five assists in 96 appearances for United across all competitions.

Things went from bad to worse for Antony when Ruben Amorim replaced Ten Hag in November. Amorim uses No 10s and wing-backs instead of wingers and this saw Antony get loaned out to Real Betis in January.

The Brazilian thrived away from Old Trafford, notching nine goals and five assists in 26 matches and helping Betis reach the Europa Conference League final.

This upturn in form led to renewed interest in Antony’s services from Betis and clubs in other countries such as Brazil, Turkey and Saudi Arabia.

Time is running out for United to offload Antony, but his next move is finally gaining momentum.

As per Centre Devils, Betis have put themselves in pole position to re-sign the forward.

The LaLiga outfit are ‘advancing in talks’ with United as they look to strike an agreement.

A new offer is expected ‘imminently’. Betis know that Antony would ideally like to return to the club and have ‘agreed personal terms’ with him.

Antony is ‘only pushing’ for a move to Betis and has ‘turned down numerous Saudi proposals’ to make his return to Spain happen.

Man Utd could get £30-40m back for Antony

It is unclear at this stage exactly how much Betis are willing to pay for the 25-year-old.

United have previously quoted super-rich Saudi clubs €50m (£43m) for Antony, though Betis are more likely to offer between £30-40m.

This update is good news for United, especially as fellow winger Jadon Sancho is proving so difficult to move on.

Sancho has rejected Roma and this has forced the Italian club to enter talks for a Chelsea star instead.

Marcus Rashford, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho were the other members of United’s so-called ‘bomb squad’ at the start of the summer.

Rashford has already joined Barcelona on a loan deal that includes a €30m (£26m) option to buy, while Chelsea are aiming to sign Garnacho before the September 1 deadline.

