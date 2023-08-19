Kylian Mbappe: Man Utd transfer ON as timeline for sensational move emerges amid plan to ‘dismantle Man City’

The agent and mother of Kylian Mbappe is reportedly pushing her son to sign for Manchester United amid claims the PSG superstar is growing tired with waiting for Real Madrid to finalise a deal.

The 24-year-old’s future has once again dominated headlines this summer after the player revealed he does not intend to extend his deal with PSG. And with that arrangement due to expire in summer 2024, it’s been reported that PSG want to move the player on this summer to avoid a free-transfer exit.

As a result, the World Cup winner has found himself linked with moves to some of the biggest clubs in the world game. Indeed, the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and, perhaps more surprisingly, Tottenham have all been linked with Mbappe this summer.

And the player has also turned down a simply ridiculous financial package from Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal, who want to pay Mbappe a staggering €700m (£600m) over a 12-month deal, worth a sickening £11.5m a week.

Mbappe, however, has turned down that proposal, making it clear that, at the age of 24, he does not want to opt out of playing in mainland European competition.

Nonetheless, PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is strongly of the notion that the time has come to move Mbappe on. And with Lionel Messi and Neymar having departed this summer, it would come as no surprise were Mbappe to make the move away too.

That said, there remains a common belief among the French media that Mbappe has already agreed a pre-contract agreement to move to Real Madrid as a free agent in summer 2024.

However, a new and dramatic twist in the table now claims a move to Manchester United is on instead.

Man Utd tipped to win Kylian Mbappe transfer race

That comes after reports in Spain claimed Mbappe and his mother feel ‘betrayed’ by Real Madrid over his prospective move. Indeed, despite being a long-term goal of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez, Mbappe is said to have felt let down they did not come forward with a strong-enough prosposal to sign him, despite it becoming abundantly clear that a move away from Paris is on the cards.

While Real apparently did make a proposal to sign him, the bid was merely felt to be superficial and to disguise their plan to sign him on a free next summer. And their plan to sign him in 2024 was recently unearthed by trusted transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

However, the whole saga has reportedly left Mbappe with something of a bitter taste.

And it is now claimed that Mbappe and his mother are ready to turn their back on Real Madrid and ‘pack his bags’ for Manchester United instead.

The story comes courtesy of Spanish publication Nacional, who suggest a move to Old Trafford could be announced in January with the player to continue at PSG in the meantime.

‘The way things are, the footballer’s mother is already moving the file for when her son is a free agent, something that will happen next January. And he has two options on the table today’ the report begins.

‘One of them happens to continue at PSG, where he knows that he will not miss out on any of the zeros.

‘The other includes packing his bags and going to Manchester United to become the new franchise star at Old Trafford and try to dismantle the hegemony of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

‘It remains to be seen if both options are maintained in January or if another option is added with which the Mbappés can raise their financial expectations.’

Can Mbappe to Man Utd happen?

The rpeort goes on to state that Perez is also refusing to break Real Madrid’s wages structure to sign Mbappe, providing the player with another reason to abandon a move to the Spanish capital.

But whether United could finance such a deal either remains another intriguing question. As things stand right now, United would not be able to finance a deal. The club are already teetering on the cusp of financial fair play and remaining within those limits has put the brakes on their current summer recruitment drive. To that end, the club needs to sell before they can buy.

However, the picture could look very different come 2024. Having removed top-end earners Cristiano Ronaldo and David De Gea in the last six months, their balance sheet will look entirely different by then. And while efforts to remove another big salary in Harry Maguire have failed, efforts continue to move on the England defender.

The Red Devils could also be under new ownership come the winter. And while the Glazers currently remain at the helm, Sheikh Jassim continues to hope a solution can soon be found.

Regardless, United would be in a far stronger position come January to finance such a deal. Whether they would want to put all their eggs into the Mbappe basket, however, remains to be seen. However, they can gain confidence amid claims the player is now seemingly strongly open to the potential switch.

