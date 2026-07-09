Hints keep dropping a fully agreed Manchester United signing will NOT go through, and a top source has revealed ‘enquiries’ have now been made for a French replacement.

Man Utd fully intend to sign three new central midfielders this summer, and the first to arrive would be Atalanta’s Brazil international, Ederson.

That was the plan, with Man Utd verbally agreeing a €45m / £38m package with the Serie A side roughly six weeks ago. An agreement on personal terms was also struck.

Ederson was a late inclusion in Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the World Cup, replacing Roma full-back Wesley who suffered an injury on the even of the tournament.

As such, Ederson conducted a remote medical while with Brazil in the USA, though Man Utd have insisted they conduct their own medical in England.

With Brazil’s World Cup campaign now over, Ederson has arrived in England and per transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the first part of his second medical has been completed.

However, when providing his update on YouTube, Romano certainly hinted United are giving serious consideration to calling this deal off – even if Ederson fully passes the second medical.

Man Utd having serious doubts about Ederson?

“Ederson already completed the first part of the extra medical,” stated Romano on Thursday evening.

“There will be a second part, and any moment from now on, Man Utd will provide a verdict on the Ederson deal.

“At the moment, the deal is on hold. It’s verbally agreed between Man Utd and Atalanta, and between Man Utd and Ederson.

“First part of the medical done in the USA. Man Utd wanted to check more. Extra checks are taking place in England, and then Man Utd will communicate to Atalanta and the agent of the player whether they proceed or whether the deal is off.”

If it was a simple case of Man Utd wanting to sign Ederson, the deal would be a formality if he passes the extra medical.

However, the fact Romano is noting Man Utd will make their mind up on the move even if Ederson gets the all clear points to the Red Devils having doubts.

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Man Utd make ‘enquiries’ for Ederson alternative

Another top source to suggest United might not push the button on Ederson is Ben Jacobs.

And when speaking on The United Stand, he revealed Man Utd have made early enquiries into the potential signing of Manu Kone.

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The 25-year-old – who is sometimes referred to as Kouadio Kone – is currently at the World Cup with France, and got the nod to start in the quarter-final clash with Morocco on Thursday night.

“Kone, they (Man Utd) have made some enquiries,” said Jacobs.

“I am not sure that there’s that much more in it yet, but let’s see whether they react again if the Ederson deal is off.

“I don’t think that we can discount that one.”

One midfielder there are no doubts about is Andrey Santos. The Brazilian passed his own medical on Thursday and will now join Man Utd from Chelsea in a deal worth £50m (£48m plus £2m in add-ons).

His arrival is one of two signings Man Utd finalised on the same day, with a deal struck to bring free agent goalkeeper, Karl Darlow, on board too.

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