Man Utd rocked as Fabrizio Romano confirms Barcelona transfer agreement

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Barcelona have struck an agreement on personal terms with an electric forward that has knock-on effects at Manchester United.

After years of frugal spending, Barcelona are splashing the cash this summer. Hansi Flick’s side plan to sign Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal outright, and paid roughly €80m / £69m for Anthony Gordon.

They’ve seen an official bid worth €100m / £86m for Julian Alvarez turned down by Atletico Madrid, though with the Argentine desperate to seal that switch, Barca retain hope they will sign the striker when all is said and done.

Elsewhere, Barcelona neglected the opportunity to take up their €30m / £26m option to buy Marcus Rashford.

That option lapsed on June 15, with Barca prioritising Gordon at that time. However, numerous trusted sources all confirmed Barca do rate Rashford highly and could come back in for the Man Utd winger later in the window.

That could suit the Red Devils amid conflicting reports about whether they want to reintegrate the 28-year-old into the fold at Old Trafford.

While some are reporting Michael Carrick and co would gladly welcome Rashford back, others like The Sun insist Man Utd are ‘adamant’ there’s no way back.

What’s more, The Sun even claimed Man Utd want Rashford off the books by August 8, which is the date their pre-season truly begins, as all of their World Cup players will have returned at that time.

However, an agreement Barcelona have just struck strongly suggests the Rashford route is closed for good.

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Barcelona agree personal terms with Karim Adeyemi

Taking to X, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Borussia Dortmund winger, Karim Adeyemi.

He wrote: ‘Karim Adeyemi agreed terms with Barcelona and informed BVB he only wants Barça move.

‘Adeyemi, out of contract in June 2027 and not planning to sign new deal.’

Barca have also lodged an official bid for the 24-year-old Germany international, believed to be worth €20m plus €10m in add-ons, though it doesn’t appear to have been accepted, with an update from Ben Jacobs insisting club-to-club talks are ongoing.

He stated on X: ‘Karim Adeyemi has informed Dortmund he wants to join Barcelona. No agreement yet between the clubs but talks continue.’

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And perhaps nailing the final nail in Rashford’s transfer coffin, Romano has subsequently confirmed Barcelona still plan to sign Alvarez even if they secure Adeyemi’s signature.

It thus seems unfathomable Barcelona would sign four new forwards in the same window at a time when they still have Raphinha, Dani Olmo, Ferran Torres and Lamine Yamal in situ.

He wrote: ‘Adeyemi-Barça would NOT impact plan to sign new centre forward with Julián Álvarez as top target since May.’

If Man Utd are to offload Rashford at some stage this window, there now appears very little chance it’ll be to Barcelona.

Making this development all the more frustrating for Man Utd is the fact Rashford had agreed to take a substantial pay cut to join Barcelona, given they were his dream destination. He may not be so willing to be so generous with other suitors.