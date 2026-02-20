Man Utd accelerate spectacular signing of ‘generational’ Brazilian attacker

Manchester United have quietly accelerated their background work on Brazilian sensation Gabriel Veneno, with the Atletico Mineiro prodigy rapidly emerging as one of the most talked‑about teenagers in South America.

Veneno, who only turned 16 recently, is already rewriting the record books. In 2025 he became the first player in the history of Brazil’s youth categories to score more than 80 goals in a single calendar year — a staggering benchmark that has alerted Europe’s elite to his potential ceiling.

Sources in Brazil have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd are now one of several Premier League giants tracking the forward’s progress closely, with internal reports describing him as a “generational” attacking talent.

The Red Devils have been compiling detailed scouting assessments and maintaining regular contact with intermediaries as they position themselves early in the race.

Atletico Mineiro moved swiftly to protect their asset, tying Veneno down to a contract running until 2028, and any move before then is off the table regardless – FIFA rules prevent him from moving to Europe until he reaches 18.

But that hasn’t stopped the continent’s biggest clubs from laying the groundwork ahead of a potential move.

TEAMtalk can reveal that Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City have also been doing significant homework on the teenager, with all three clubs sending scouts to monitor his development across multiple youth competitions.

Veneno’s explosive numbers, physical maturity and ability to dominate games at his age group have made him a stand-out option.

Those close to the player are fully aware of the growing interest, and while no formal negotiations can take place yet, the next 12–18 months are expected to be crucial.

Veneno’s camp are said to be “calm but attentive”, knowing that his trajectory could make him one of the most sought‑after South American exports of the decade.

It is understood that Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco and Inter Milan have all made enquiries too.

For now, Atletico Mineiro intend to keep him grounded and shield him from the noise – but the noise is only getting louder.

And as TEAMtalk understands, Manchester United are now firmly in the pack, watching every step of his rise as the battle for one of Brazil’s brightest young stars begins to take shape.

