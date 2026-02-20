Liverpool have identified Greek star Konstantinos Tzolakis as a new target as they prepare for life after Alisson, as per a report, though the Reds will face competition from up to seven clubs for his signature.

Alisson has established himself as a modern-day Liverpool legend since joining in July 2018, having kept 138 clean sheets in 326 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian goalkeeper has been instrumental to Liverpool winning two Premier League titles, the Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups, among other silverware.

However, Alisson’s contract expires in June 2027, and there is speculation he could leave Anfield at the end of the season.

Alisson is now 33 years old and has picked up more injuries than most other keepers in recent years. A move to Saudi Arabia would see him earn huge wages before hanging up his gloves, while also allowing Liverpool to cash in.

Giorgi Mamardashvili has already joined as Alisson’s potential successor, but it seems Liverpool want to give him solid competition for a starting role.

According to Italian source Area Napoli, Liverpool have joined the likes of Napoli, Arsenal, Juventus and Roma in pursuing Olympiacos star Tzolakis.

Bayern Munich, Nottingham Forest and Galatasaray are all keen on the giant 6ft 4in shot-stopper, too.

Liverpool and Arsenal have been ‘monitoring’ him for several months and have been impressed by what they have seen.

Napoli are ready to ‘cash in’ on Tzolakis this summer, having given him a €20million (£17.5m / $23.5m) price tag. That is very much an achievable fee for the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern.

Tzolakis’ future depends largely on whether Forest stay in the Premier League, and the plans of their owner, Evangelos Marinakis.

The Greek billionaire owns both Olympiacos and Forest, so if he wants to take Tzolakis to the City Ground, Liverpool may be powerless to prevent this.

Liverpool in mix for ‘unbeatable’ keeper

But if Marinakis and Forest decide to go in a different direction – or are relegated to the Championship – then Liverpool will be in a strong position to complete the deal.

The Greek top flight is not a usual hunting ground for top talent, but Tzolakis appears to be an exception. Transfermarkt’s Greek football expert, Nikos Sofis, has stated that the 23-year-old can be ‘unbeatable’ in certain games, and that he has ‘massive potential’.

Although, Tzolakis does need to work on his concentration as he has been at fault for the occasional goal during his Olympiacos career. That is normal with young keepers though and should decrease with time and experience.

Tzolakis’ solid displays last season saw fans and experts vote him as the Greek Super League’s best keeper, while he was also named man of the match when Olympiacos beat Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League last month.

