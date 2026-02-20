Igor Tudor wants Tottenham Hotspur to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini if he gets the manager’s job permanently, with a report revealing how the Roma star feels about securing a move to the Premier League.

Tottenham sacked Thomas Frank on February 11 after a 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United left them 16th in the Premier League, just five points above the drop zone. They have replaced Frank by bringing in Croatian coach Tudor on a deal lasting until the end of the season.

Spurs want Tudor to steady the ship, and he could put himself in contention for the permanent job if the next few months are a success.

Although, Spurs will also consider other options, with plenty of managerial moves expected this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato, the ambitious Tudor is already making plans to change the Spurs squad in the summer, with Pellegrini a key objective.

Tudor is a huge fan of Pellegrini and ‘would be delighted to coach him in the Premier League,’ with Spurs ‘closely monitoring’ the situation as a result.

If Tudor wins the race to become the next Spurs boss in the long run, then the Italy midfielder, 29, could be his first signing.

Pellegrini’s future is ‘up in the air’ as his contract expires this summer and an extension still has not been agreed. Spurs could pounce to get one of Serie A’s finest midfielders on a free transfer.

Pellegrini is ‘seriously tempted’ by the opportunity to leave Italy and take part in an exciting new adventure, with the Premier League high up in his thinking.

Although, that stance may change if Roma step up talks over a renewal.

Pellegrini has managed four goals and one assist in 24 matches for Roma so far this term, while also captaining them on two occasions in the Europa League.

Leadership is a quality Spurs have been lacking in recent years, so the 29-year-old’s potential arrival would ease that issue.

Last season, former Roma boss Ivan Juric said Pellegrini ‘moves like a god’ and is a ‘true captain’. However, he will need to work on his finishing if he is to make a big impact in England.

“Pellegrini has had 6-7 scoring opportunities in the last few games. What does that mean? That he moves like a god, that he is well, that he runs a lot, that he has a fantastic spirit and does not hide,” Juric said.

Tottenham target ‘never backs down’

“He has not scored and it is a shame. He has had important opportunities, he hit the crossbar. I see him in training, he never backs down.

“It can be a negative moment for him, even in the national team everything he tries goes wrong. But working as he is doing, as a true captain, he will get there.

“I see a player to whom Spalletti gives the number 10 shirt. I am convinced that he will unlock himself.”

It remains to be seen whether Spurs actually need a new No 10 such as Pellegrini. Xavi Simons, Dejan Kulusevski and James Maddison are already in the squad, though the latter two have had long spells out injured.

In terms of Spurs’ favoured managerial targets, we revealed on February 6 that Mauricio Pochettino has greenlit a spectacular return.

Plus, sources confirmed to us earlier this week that Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has also been discussed by the Spurs hierarchy.

