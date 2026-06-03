Manchester United are ‘one to watch’ for the signing of a more modestly valued Newcastle star after being put off by Sandro Tonali’s ‘prohibitive’ price tag’.

Man Utd will spend heavily on new midfielders this summer, but with additions also wanted at left-back and left wing, the funds aren’t bottomless.

Ederson of Atalanta is expected to be signing number one of two or potentially three in central midfield.

After that, it’s up to Man Utd to make a choice from their lengthy list of targets, one of which is Sandro Tonali.

In fact, Gianluca Di Marzio recently claimed Newcastle and Italy ace Tonali is Michael Carrick’s top choice of every name on the midfield list.

However, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that at present, Man Utd owners INEOS view the overall cost of signing Tonali to be ‘really expensive’.

Aside from a rumoured £100m price tag, there are significant agent’s fees and salary considerations in that potential deal.

The latest from The Athletic has verified Newcastle value Tonali at a round £100m. The more pertinent part of that brief update on Tonali was their claim that price tag will ‘likely be prohibitive’ for the Red Devils.

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Man Utd interested in cheaper Newcastle star

However, that’s not to say Man Utd and Newcastle might not come to the negotiating table for another player who’d satisfy a different positional need at Old Trafford.

Reporter Ben Jacobs took to X to declare Lewis Hall to Man Utd is ‘one to watch’.

He wrote on Tuesday: “Lewis Hall and Manchester United one to watch.”

The Athletic provided a much more detailed update on the situation, confirming Man Utd are considering a move for the 21-year-old left-back.

And while Anthony Gordon’s sale to Barcelona has eased the financial pressure at St. James’ Park, another big sale like one involving Hall hasn’t been ruled out.

The report read: ‘Lewis Hall is among the options being considered at left-back, raising the prospect of a move for a player whose path crossed with director of recruitment Christopher Vivell at Chelsea.

‘Newcastle are not looking to sell the 21-year-old, but the St James’ Park club are expected to significantly reshape their squad this summer, and while Hall has established himself under Eddie Howe, he has not always been in favour since joining in 2023.

‘Although Anthony Gordon’s €80m move to Barcelona means Newcastle are not necessarily prioritising sales, they may consider further exits to help fund incomings. Any deal for Hall could be worth north of £50m.

‘Sandro Tonali also has admirers at Old Trafford, although an asking price closer to £100m would likely be prohibitive.’

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