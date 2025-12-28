Man Utd fans laughing after completing ‘biggest upgrade in football history’ with double deal

Man Utd fans can't believe the double deal their club pulled off over the summer

Alejandro Garnacho has been lambasted for his display in Chelsea’s costly 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa and fans of his former club, Manchester United, have shown no mercy with their responses.

Garnacho wanted out of Man Utd over the summer and only had eyes for Chelsea. The transfer saga dragged and dragged, but in the end, the Argentina international did complete a £40m move to Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho has returned figures of four goals and two assists in 18 matches for the Blues so far. He’s been a regular starter in recent weeks in the Premier League, though that has coincided with Chelsea enduring a run of just one win in six matches that has quickly shut down talk of a title charge.

Garnacho got the nod to start once again against Aston Villa on Sunday, and despite the Blues taking the lead, it was Villa who emerged victorious to extend their incredible winning streak in all competitions to 11 games.

It was a particularly painful defeat for Chelsea who now sit three points outside of the top four and a hefty 10 points behind Villa. Failure to qualify for next year’s Champions League could only be classified as disastrous for Enzo Maresca and co.

Garnacho was by no means Chelsea’s worst player on the day, though the end result and his sub-par display has been met with the exact type of response you’d expect from fans of his former club.

Taking to X, one Man Utd fan declared: “Getting rid of Garnacho for Cunha is actually the biggest upgrade in football history.”

Another posted: “As a rival fan, there’s a special joy you get when Chelsea are attacking and the ball gets to Garnacho.”

A third added: “So often, I’ve watched Man United sell players and thought ‘we shouldn’t have done that’. Alejandro Garnacho isn’t one of them.”

The panning didn’t stop there, and a selection of the best of the rest can be found below.

Sancho at his worse is better than Garnacho at his best. — Dyl (@UtdDyl) December 27, 2025

150 mill on Gittens, Garnacho & Neto 😭 — Alex Goldberg (@GoldbergCFC) December 27, 2025

Latest Man Utd news – £100m signing / Zirkzee / Sterling

In other news, Fabrizio Romano has talked up a Manchester United move for a £100m-rated midfielder and clues from Germany suggest they’ll get their man, though cold water has been poured on links to a second midfielder.

Elsewhere, Joshua Zirkzee has decided to leave for AS Roma in the January transfer window and has given his ‘full approval’ to a deal, according to the Italian media,

That comes after Romano confirmed Man Utd have received an ‘official’ bid from Roma for the Dutch forward.

Finally, one pundit has talked up a shock Man Utd move for Raheem Sterling who continues to be frozen out at Chelsea.