Calvert-Lewin is playing his way into Tuchel's thinking

England head coach Thomas Tuchel is understood to have been impressed with Dominic Calvert-Lewin and is looking closely at the Leeds United front-man, TEAMtalk understands.

Calvert-Lewin has rediscovered the best form of his career and has scored six goals in five games. The last time the 28-year-old achieved such a feat, he was at Everton and at that point was also part of the England squad under Sir Gareth Southgate.

Calvert-Lewin has 11 caps to his name with four goals, but he has not featured for Three Lions since 2021.

Now, TEAMtalk understands that Tuchel has instructed his staff to watch the Leeds man, who could yet play himself into World Cup contention.

Away from Harry Kane, England’s striker options are limited.

TEAMtalk has previously revealed that Tuchel was left unimpressed by Ivan Toney when he was called up last summer.

Dominic Solanke has seen his season ruined by injury whilst Ollie Watkins has been off-the-pace this season with just three goals to his name.

Brighton’s veteran star Danny Welbeck is on Tuchel’s radar, after the manager even admitted during his last squad that Phil Foden was being considered as a potential false nine – highlighting the lack of options.

Now sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Tuchel has been alerted to Calvert-Lewin’s form and is assessing his credentials.

Tuchel has one more international window ahead of the World Cup finals in March, which will be his last chance to see any player before he picks his final selection – with initial squads due to be named on May 11th.

