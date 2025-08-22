Manchester United are thundering towards an agreement on personal terms with their next major signing and the club’s transfer masterplan has been detailed by two reliable sources.

Man Utd entered the summer window believing the final third was their biggest area of weakness. The Red Devils acted like the superpower they are in world football, fending off rival interest to secure the triple signing of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko.

Newcastle tried in vain to sign all three, while Tottenham had hoped to reunite Mbeumo with Thomas Frank in north London.

With the attacking ranks overhauled, attention has turned to signing a new goalkeeper and central midfielder.

Man Utd lodged a loan proposal for Emiliano Martinez earlier this summer but were told by Aston Villa it was permanent deal or bust.

After being quoted a hefty £40m asking price for the 32-year-old, Man Utd quickly moved on from Martinez.

United explored a move for Gianluigi Donnarumma but the giant Italian looks on course to join Manchester City if Ederson departs.

Instead, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Dean Jones, brought news of United stepping up their pursuit of Senne Lammens on August 18.

The latest from Fabrizio Romano has revealed the progress United have made in their efforts to sign the 23-year-old Royal Antwerp goalkeeper.

Personal terms with Senne Lammens “almost agreed” – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to X, Romano wrote: “Understand Manchester United are still working on deal to sign Senne Lammens, talks underway.

“Personal terms are almost agreed and Man United are in active talks for the Belgian goalkeeper.

“#MUFC try to anticipate more clubs from France and Italy, also based on exits.”

As mentioned, Lammens is a man in demand and United are seeking to wrap up a deal now to prevent the Belgian from falling into another club’s hands down the line.

That notion also tallies with claims made by reporter Ben Jacobs. He stated Man Utd might actually sign Lammens now but delay his arrival until 2026.

That strategy would mirror what Liverpool did with Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian’s move to Anfield was wrapped up last summer but Mamardashvili did not arrive until a year later, at which point Liverpool sold Caoimhin Kelleher.

Regarding cost, prior reports out of Belgium claimed Antwerp would seek an up-front fee of between €15m-€20m (£13m-£17.3m) before letting their stopper go.

Latest Man Utd news – Deal revived / Midfielder developments…

🔴⚫️ Major Man Utd transfer being revived with relations now ‘completely broken’

🔴⚫️ ‘Dream’ Man Utd target confirmed as Ruben Amorim eyes spectacular deal before deadline – sources

🔴⚫️ Angelo Stiller to Man Utd truth emerges as ultimate midfield target named