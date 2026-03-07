Man Utd set sights on classy £40m Bournemouth star after Antoine Semenyo miss

Manchester United could return for another Bournemouth ace this summer, with Marcus Tavernier having appeared on their radar, according to a report.

Man Utd were keen on signing Antoine Semenyo from the Cherries last summer but ultimately decided to land Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo instead. The Red Devils returned for Semenyo in January, competing with Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur for the winger.

However, it was City who won the transfer race, capturing Semenyo for £65million (€75m / $87m).

Despite having lost players such as Semenyo, Dean Huijsen, Milos Kerkez and Illia Zabarnyi over the last 12 months, Bournemouth still have a very talented squad, and they remain in contention for European qualification this season.

As per the Daily Mail, versatile star Tavernier is the latest Bournemouth player to attract interest from United.

INEOS have ‘added him to their summer shortlist’ as they seek attacking reinforcements.

Tavernier could bolster several positions for United as he can operate as a central attacking midfielder or as a winger on either flank.

United recruitment chiefs have been impressed by Tavernier’s displays under Andoni Iraola over the last two seasons. This term, he has managed six goals and four assists in 26 matches.

The Leeds-born ace has a wand of a left foot and excels at taking free-kicks.

The report states that United will have to bid around £40m (€46m / $54m) to prise Tavernier away from Bournemouth.

Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the 26-year-old and could open rival talks this summer.

Tavernier is not the only Bournemouth star United are interested in. We revealed in January that United and City would love to sign midfield maestro Alex Scott, who has shone at the Vitality Stadium since stepping up from Bristol City to the Premier League in August 2023.

Tottenham Hotspur previously expressed interest in Scott, though they are less likely to move for him after landing Conor Gallagher. Plus, Spurs’ transfer plans are up in the air amid their battle against relegation.

