Man Utd rocked as Tottenham open talks with confirmed manager target

Tottenham have opened talks with one of the three managerial targets Manchester United have narrowed their search down to, and when he could arrive and what the appointment hinges on has been revealed.

Both Spurs and Man Utd are on the hunt for new permanent managers in the summer, and the clubs are converging on the same target.

A recent update from Ben Jacobs revealed Man Utd have narrowed their shortlist down to three names – Roberto Martinez, Roberto De Zerbi and Julian Nagelsmann.

Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel are both appreciated, though both are expected to remain in situ as the managers of Brazil and England respectively well beyond the 2026 World Cup.

Michael Carrick will hope he’s not overlooked, though the signs point towards Man Utd moving in a different direction come the summer.

Tottenham, meanwhile, are grappling with whether to fire Igor Tudor after just three games, all of which they’ve lost.

If the under-fire Croatian is removed from power, the frontrunner to see out the season and attempt to steer the club away from the relegation zone is Robbie Keane.

But once the season is over, appointing a new permanent manager will ramp up and Spurs’ two favoured choices are Mauricio Pochettino and United target, De Zerbi.

And according to the latest from The Telegraph, Tottenham have stolen a march on the Red Devils by opening talks with De Zerbi, who is readily available after leaving Marseille last month.

Regarding the timeline, it was stressed De Zerbi would be a summer appointment if moving to Spurs and not over the coming weeks if they sack Tudor.

The reason why is simple, De Zerbi will only join Spurs if they stay in the Premier League and as it stands, it looks like their battle to beat the drop will go all the way to the final day.

While it’s true Spurs have opened talks with De Zerbi, it’s by no means assured that the Italian signs up – even if relegation is averted.

The Telegraph concluded by noting De Zerbi looks fondly on the idea of taking the Man Utd job, meaning Spurs have their work cut out in negotiations.

But of course, jumping the queue and speaking with De Zerbi before United is as good of a way to start as any.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Man Utd & Tottenham news – Double deal done / Mason Mount agreement / Harry Redknapp…

In other news, Man Utd believe two hugely important transfers can now be taken to the bank, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Elsewhere, Man Utd and Mason Mount are in agreement over his future at Old Trafford, according to a report.

Down in north London, former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp believes his old club are now favourites to be relegated alongside Wolves and Burnley from the Premier League, while also dismissing the chances of the club calling upon his services for another rescue act.