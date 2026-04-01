Man Utd prepare bid for new Champions League star as Fabrizio Romano confirms transfer ON

Manchester United have been dazzled by a rising Champions League star, while Fabrizio Romano has clarified what is really going on with Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford.

Man Utd are ready to spend big money again this summer, as they need two new central midfielders, plus a left winger, left-back and centre-half. INEOS chiefs could also enter talks for a right-back and goalkeeper, depending on sales and available funds.

United are, understandably, focusing on landing midfielders such as Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton or Sandro Tonali, but work is also being done on other areas of the squad…

Man Utd in for Benfica star

United are expressing interest in Benfica full-back Samuel Dahl, Portuguese newspaper Record have revealed.

Dahl is a 23-year-old left-back who has won two caps for the Sweden national team so far. He had spells at AIK, Djurgarden and Roma before joining Benfica in July 2025, following an initial loan spell.

Dahl has made 46 appearances for Benfica so far this season, chipping in with two goals and two assists. Nine of those outings came in the Champions League before Benfica were knocked out by Real Madrid.

Record state that Dahl has ‘seduced’ United into planning a move, as they have sent scouts to watch him on over 10 occasions. These officials have returned glowing reports.

‘A proposal is in sight’ as United are ‘considering making an offer’ for the Swede this summer. It is unclear at this stage exactly how much United may bid.

INEOS particularly like Dahl’s robustness, and his versatility across different systems and positions. He is thriving under Jose Mourinho, which shows he is used to high demands.

United are on the hunt for a new left-back who can provide Luke Shaw with competition and cover next season, and Dahl looks a great fit.

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Marcus Rashford truth

Recent reports in the Spanish media have claimed that Barcelona’s €30million (£26m) buy option for Rashford ‘expired’ on Tuesday, March 31.

But Romano insists Rashford’s permanent transfer to the Camp Nou remains ON.

“Some stories coming out of Spain report that the buy option clause for Marcus Rashford from Man Utd to Barcelona – €30m – expired yesterday, at the end of March,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“Sources at both clubs suggest that the €30m option is still valid until the end of the season. So, if Barcelona arrive tomorrow and pay €30m, they can still sign Rashford.

“Now it’s on Barcelona to make a decision. Behind the scenes, Barcelona have an agreement with Rashford on contract terms, with his camp.

“But Barcelona would like to restructure the deal with Man Utd. Why? Because obviously for Barcelona, financially it’s going to be an important sum.

“Barcelona have several important targets. For example, at centre-back, Alessandro Bastoni. For sure, Barcelona want Bastoni, they are in contact with his camp.

“But, at this stage, Barcelona don’t know how much Inter will ask [for].

“Then there is the striker situation, we mentioned [Robert] Lewandowski. We know that for Barcelona, Julian Alvarez remains a name absolutely in mind.

“Atletico don’t want to sell Alvarez this summer. Then it’s going to be on Julian to decide his destination.

“You can understand that Barcelona would like to restructure the Rashford deal, instead of paying €30m, it is better doing another one-year loan.

“The message from Man Utd is, ‘we want the money, we want €30m, we don’t want another loan’.

“So at the moment, this is the distance between Barcelona and Man Utd.”

Anderson hint?

Nottingham Forest star Anderson may have made a subtle hint that he will be joining United over Manchester City in the summer.

The player has posted an image on his Instagram story of him stood alongside England midfield partner Kobbie Mainoo prior to the shock 1-0 defeat to Japan.

The picture is notable as Mainoo could be Anderson’s midfield partner at Old Trafford next season.

United are trying to fend off City and win the race for Anderson, who will cost £80-100m.

Anderson’s post comes amid United cooling their interest in Sandro Tonali for three reasons.