According to reports, Manchester United have chosen seven players who will join Casemiro in leaving during this summer’s transfer window.

The first notable summer exit from Man Utd has already been confirmed, with the club and player announcing that Casemiro will leave upon the expiry of his current contract.

There has been a clamour for the Red Devils to keep Casemiro due to his fine form this season, but neither side will change their mind on his exit, and more players will follow him out the door.

Casemiro’s exit makes a midfield overhaul a priority for Man Utd, with Champions League qualification and other exits to raise funds for their signings.

As per a report from Sky Sports, it has also been decided that Jadon Sancho and Tyrell Malacia will depart Man Utd when their contracts expire, while five other players are ‘set to leave’ for fees.

These players are Manuel Ugarte, Joshua Zirkzee, Andre Onana, Rasmus Hojlund and Marcus Rashford, with Man Utd ‘likely’ to receive ‘over £100m’ for their exits.

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Rashford’s stance revealed amid Barcelona uncertainty

It is hardly surprising that Ugarte and Zirkzee are being lined up for exits, with them only being bit-part players for Man Utd this season after failing to live up to their price tags.

The same can be said for Onana after Senne Lammens was signed as a replacement, while Hojlund is set to join Napoli permanently for around £44m after impressing at the Serie A giants on loan.

Rashford has also had a successful loan, though it remains to be seen whether Barcelona will opt to sign him permanently for around £26m.

This is largely down to Barcelona’s renowned financial issues, though we understand Rashford remains fully committed to the Spanish giants for this season and beyond.

A source for TEAMtalk with knowledge of the situation said last week: “Marcus remains committed to being with Barcelona next season.

“At the end of the day, he does not want to be back at Old Trafford, they don’t want him back – United are pushing him to other clubs, but Barca know what they are doing.

“They are not trying to pull out of a deal, just with the Nou Camp rebuild, everyone knows things are tight. Basically, Barca want Rashford, they want Julian Alvarez, and they are doing everything they can to make it work.”

Latest Man Utd news: INEOS receive green light as Palmer update emerges

We have also revealed that the Red Devils have received a significant green light to sign a former Leeds United star.

Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, but we understand that the Blues have shut down suggestions that this deal can happen.

Elsewhere, Man Utd captain Bruno Fernandes has advised the club to sign a £100m-rated talent.