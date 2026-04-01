Manchester United would need to overcome multiple hurdles to sign Newcastle and Italy midfielder Sando Tonali

Manchester United are shifting their focus in the summer midfield overhaul towards more prudent, value-driven signings, according to well-placed sources, with the club cooling somewhat on Sandro Tonali and ready to put their focus on a pair of more savvy alternatives.

It’s no secret that Manchester United will look to solidify their central midfield options this summer. Casemiro is a confirmed departure, while lingering doubts over Manuel Ugarte – this week linked with a move to Juventus – offer the club scope to make a spectacular double signing to bolster their engine room.

While the Red Devils retain an admiration for Newcastle United’s Tonali, the Italy international is increasingly viewed as a costly proposition that could stretch their budget.

The combination of Newcastle’s expected high asking price – likely between £80-100 million (up to €115m, $133m) and reflective of the fact they simply don’t want to lose him – combined with his substantial wage demands, has prompted United to explore more economical alternatives.

Furthermore, as reported by The Athletic on Tuesday, it has been stated that the Red Devils secretly harbour a ‘concern’ over Tonali’s past gambling ban.

Instead, the club is prioritising profiles such as Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who are seen as offering superior long-term value.

Both Wharton and Anderson represent exciting young English talents with proven Premier League pedigree and significant upside.

Wharton, the composed Crystal Palace midfielder, has impressed with his ability to dictate tempo, shield the defence and contribute to build-up play. At 22, he is regarded as a potential cornerstone for the future, with a transfer fee likely to fall in a more manageable bracket than that demanded for established stars.

Anderson, meanwhile, has flourished at Forest, showcasing energy, technical quality and goal threat from midfield. His performances have drawn interest from several top clubs, including Manchester City, but United believe he could be secured without breaking the bank relative to his potential.

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Man Utd may seek two signings over the cost of Sandro Tonali

Sources indicate that while Tonali remains on the radar for his experience and dynamism, the financial realities at Old Trafford are dictating a more measured approach. The club is now leaning towards securing one of Wharton or Anderson as a primary midfield reinforcement, supplemented by one or two lower-cost, high-potential additions.

This strategy would allow United to refresh the engine room – potentially easing the burden on Kobbie Mainoo – without overcommitting resources amid broader squad rebuilding needs.

As revealed on Tuesday, player sales – and with four stars lined up to leave – will help fund United’s spending spree this summer and could yet alter the landscape of what the club can and cannot do.

But as it stands, the club are treating the midfielder hunt fluidly; open to multiple transfer scenarios and possibilities as we near the opening of the summer window.

Such a plan aligns with a pragmatic recruitment philosophy under the current regime, balancing immediate squad improvement with sustainable financial management.

Securing Champions League football would undoubtedly strengthen their hand in negotiations, making these targets more attainable. As the summer window approaches, United’s midfield hunt looks set to prioritise smart investments over headline-grabbing splurges, aiming to construct a more balanced and dynamic central unit for the campaigns ahead.

Latest Man Utd news: Everton link denials; former Leeds man wanted

With regards Tonali, sources can reveal the player’s representatives are stepping up their efforts to secure a summer move, with contact now made with Real Madrid as part of a widening search for his next destination, while Manchester City and other top sides continue to push for his signature.

Meanwhile, Everton sources have hit back amid ridiculous claims of ‘advanced’ Manchester United ‘talks’ to sign a vital Toffees star ranked in the £60m bracket, with the 23-year-old star having just signed a contract extension through to June 2030.

By contrast, TEAMtalk can confirm the Red Devils have emerged as the frontrunners in the race to sign a highly-rated former Leeds star making waves in France.

In other news, Manchester United are ready to sell a star they’ve never picked for £10m this summer, amid suggestions he’s not fussed about debuting for the Red Devils.

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