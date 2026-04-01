Tottenham to kickstart De Zerbi era with stunning Brighton move as first three targets emerge

Tottenham Hotspur could reunite new head coach Roberto De Zerbi with Brighton & Hove Albion star Bart Verbruggen this summer, according to a report, while two other new targets have also been named.

Tottenham quickly approached De Zerbi after deciding to part ways with interim boss Igor Tudor. However, the Italian rejected their initial advances, insisting he would rather wait until the summer before taking his next job.

However, Tottenham convinced De Zerbi to change his stance and take over immediately. Spurs announced his arrival on a five-year contract on Tuesday.

De Zerbi has seven games to save the north London outfit from relegation to the Championship.

It is a risky move given De Zerbi has a particular style that takes time to bed in. Spurs supporters’ groups have also expressed concern about the 46-year-old’s public backing of his former Marseille forward Mason Greenwood.

Spurs will look to hand De Zerbi several top signings this summer if they avoid the drop. As per talkSPORT, De Zerbi ‘remains a huge fan’ of Verbruggen from his time at the Amex, and the goalkeeper could resultantly arrive at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ready for next season.

Spurs are keen to offload Guglielmo Vicario, who has reportedly said ‘yes’ to joining a Serie A giant.

Such a move would make room for Verbruggen to arrive as De Zerbi’s new No 1. However, talkSPORT add that Spurs will face competition from Bayern Munich for the Dutchman.

We revealed in December that Spurs are making checks on the shot-stopper ahead of a potential move.

They will need to offer £50million to convince Brighton to sell. The Seagulls are fairly relaxed about Verbruggen leaving as they are ready to promote Carl Rushworth – which sources confirmed to us in February.

Chelsea have also emerged as possible suitors for Verbruggen, having raided Brighton on plenty of occasions in the past.

It was claimed on Wednesday morning that De Zerbi could initiate shock talks for ex-Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, having worked with the striker at Marseille.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.

De Zerbi also keen on Aubameyang, Locatelli

Aubameyang has been backed to become a ‘terrific signing’ for Spurs, despite his Arsenal connections and the fact he is now 36 years old.

De Zerbi got the best out of Aubameyang at Marseille, though Spurs fans will clearly be sceptical about such a move.

Reports in the Italian press claim De Zerbi has also urged Spurs to bid for Juventus skipper Manuel Locatelli once the transfer window reopens.

The midfielder has long been linked with a Premier League switch, having rejected Arsenal to sign for Juve in August 2021.

More on Spurs…

Liverpool breeze past Tottenham in race for Serie A’s ‘best’ as enticing exit clause revealed

Tottenham relegation impact assessed with seismic salary reductions, secret De Zerbi terms revealed

De Zerbi turns to World Cup winner to fix Tottenham defensive woes in major coaching coup