Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur star who he feels can take them to the ‘next level’, while also revealing two more positions in need of an upgrade.

The Red Devils are currently flying under interim boss Michael Carrick, who has won seven of his 10 games in charge to steer the club to third in the Premier League table, with a Champions League spot for next season looking increasingly likely.

Securing that place in the top level of European club football will mean Man Utd needing to spend again this summer to improve areas of their first XI, along with the overall quality of their squad depth.

Nearly £200million was spent on revamping the attack last summer, with the additions of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but Saha fully expects the midfield and defence to get the treatment in the upcoming window – although a dip back into the market for another No.9 should also not be ruled out.

Speaking to Ozoon, Saha stated: “Central midfield is a must for Manchester United in the transfer market, especially if we don’t keep Casemiro, but still we need better athleticism in midfield.

“We need someone that you feel like is going to be dominant, pretty much all through the pitch, we need a similar style to Declan Rice, a profile that can offer so much and also dominate physically.

“I’d also like to see a new striker at the club, Benjamin Sesko is a top player with big potential but we need another type of striker. Those are the two positions I would focus on.”

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Saha pushing Man Utd to sign Van de Ven

With Harry Maguire closing in on a new Old Trafford deal after his impressive form under Carrick, the need for another central defender is not quite as paramount as it was, but Saha insists that if Tottenham star Micky van de Ven is available, then United should push the boat out to get him.

The Frenchman added: “We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available, he is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level.”

After two outstanding campaigns at Spurs, the Dutch defender’s level has dropped in a season of struggle for the north London side.

Battling against relegation, despite a decent Champions League, Van de Ven was clearly among a group of Tottenham players who did not take to Thomas Frank or his replacement as interim boss, Igor Tudor.

It’s alarming how much his performance levels have dropped off this term, but he’s shown enough in his time in north London, alongside his displays on international duty with the Netherlands, that he remains an elite player in the right environment. It just so happens that the environment at Spurs has messed with the levels of a number of their top stars.

However, at just 24 years of age, Van de Ven would be the future of United’s backline, although he will not come cheap. Indeed, Tottenham are likely to demand in the region of £100million (€115m / $132m) to even consider selling the classy centre-back, although dropping into the Championship will likely change that narrative completely.

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More Man Utd news: Former Leeds star targeted; Chelsea raid

Man Utd are reported to be giving serious thought to the signing of a former Leeds defender this summer, after a well-informed journalist confirmed he was a name they are watching.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have become a ‘conveyor belt’ in recent seasons and could lose top stars to Manchester United and Real Madrid this summer, according to one of their former strikers.

Finally, Aston Villa could reportedly ‘agree’ to sign Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho permanently this summer, though any deal depends on one condition.