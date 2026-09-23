According to reports, Manchester United are now more likely to sign Crystal Palace star Tyrick Mitchell, with a January ‘offer’ to be accepted.

Mitchell has been a consistent performer in the Premier League for boyhood club Crystal Palace for over three seasons, and he could be a low-cost signing for Big Six clubs in January or next summer.

This is becuase the 27-year-old has entered the final year of his contract, and Man Utd are among the clubs linked with the left-back.

The Red Devils should already be rueing their decision not to sign a left-back in January, because Luke Shaw has already missed games and Patrick Dorgu struggled while filling in.

In the summer, INEOS arguably left head coach Michael Carrick short by only strengthening their centre-midfield department when they also need to improve at left-back, centre-back, left wing and up front.

Man Utd were priced out of a move for Newcastle United star Lewis Hall and decided against signing an alternative in the summer, but we reported on Tuesday that they have a perfect chance to land Mitchell in January with a transfer growing more likely.

The Red Devils are keeping a particularly close eye on Mitchell and a January deal is doable, but he also has interest from Chelsea and Liverpool.

Tyrick Mithcell’s stance on joining Manchester United revealed

Now, Football Insider are reporting that Mitchell is ‘extremely keen’ on joining Man Utd, and he will ‘find it hard’ to ‘reject an offer’ from the Red Devils, who are ‘clear admirers’.

Alternatively, Man Utd could yet sign Hall in 2027, even though he recently extended his Newcastle United contract until 2031.

In a new interview, Hall has admitted that he could be tempted to leave Newcastle on one condition, though it was a “no-brainer” decision to stay.

Hall told Chronicle Live: “I think when you’re at a team you don’t think too far into the future.

“Obviously, I’m really grateful for the contract that I’ve received and the trust that I’ve been given from the board and from the manager and everything like that.

“But I’m just taking it game by game, just trying to do the best I can for this club.

“We’ve got ambitions and as long as we achieve these ambitions and achieve what we want to achieve, I’m sure I’ll be here for a long time.”

Hall added: “After not many conversations, not many training sessions, I knew that the manager was going to be really good for this club and I knew that as a team, bringing in new players and improving the squad was really important and as soon as we did that, it was a no-brainer really to sign.”