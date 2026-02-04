Fabrizio Romano confirms another big Man Utd star will follow Casemiro out

Another big name is leaving Old Trafford in the summer

Manchester United are already clearing the deck ahead of what’s shaping up to be a monumental summer window at Old Trafford, with Fabrizio Romano confirming another high profile star will follow Casemiro out.

Man Utd plan to go all out when revamping their midfield next summer. The forward line was overhauled last summer and the club’s strategy is to address specific areas of their squad one summer at a time. Central midfield is next.

Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton are United’s three primary targets. The Red Devils’ ideal aim is not to settle for just one of that trio, but sign at least two.

To free up room and funds, Casemiro is making way. The legendary Brazilian is United’s top earner on around £350,000-a-week and will shred a sizeable chunk off the wage-bill.

Casemiro is leaving via free agency, but according to Fabrizio Romano, another high profile name will follow him out and this time, a sale is expected.

Taking to YouTube, Romano confirmed the United have already formalised plans to sell Andre Onana at season’s end.

The goalkeeper is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, though the deal does not contain an option or obligation to buy.

As such, the 29-year-old will return to Manchester at season’s end, but probably shouldn’t unpack his bags.

“Who’s going to leave the club? For sure in the summer it’s going to be Andre Onana,” declared Romano.

“Onana is on loan at Trabzonspor and Man Utd’s decision is already quite clear. They’re not expected to continue with Onana next summer.

“The idea is to part ways and find a solution. There were reports in England about a potential return to Inter. I’m not aware about that.

“His agents were in Milan, yes, but his agents are in a powerful agency who are working on several deals and they were in Milan on separate topics, not for an Inter move [for Onana].

“But there will be several clubs interested in Onana. He’ll assess all his options and what I can tell you today is that Onana is expected to leave Manchester United and to try a different kind of experience in the 2026/27 season.”

Romano concluded by suggesting that even if Trabzonspor wanted to sign Onana outright, they’re unlikely to be able to afford the type of transfer fee Man Utd would command.

As such, a totally new chapter is on the horizon for the Cameroon keeper.

