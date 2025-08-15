Manchester United are ‘prepared to accept’ Roma’s bid for Jadon Sancho, though there is still a hurdle that must be overcome and it’s one that has scuppered deals before.

Sancho’s race at Old Trafford is run and Roma have emerged as a genuine contender to offer the winger a fresh start. The Serie A side lodged a loan bid on Thursday that contains a conditional obligation to buy worth £20m.

According to the latest from transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd will accept the bid.

“AS Roma are still waiting for Jadon Sancho to give his green light to the move,” wrote Romano on X.

“Manchester United, prepared to accept Roma’s £20m bid for Sancho… but waiting for Jadon’s decision.

“Jadon, open to discuss since earlier this week but still working on personal terms.”

As mentioned, Man Utd are ready to say yes to the offer but a deal cannot be completed without Sancho’s green light.

When negotiating loans that contain options/obligations to buy, the buying club generally agrees personal terms with the player that would cover their spell at the club if the option/obligation is taken up.

As such, Sancho and Roma must agree on the contract length if he does join outright, as well as his wages.

Man Utd banked a £5m penalty fee from Chelsea who aborted their own permanent move earlier this summer.

The Blues were willing to sign Sancho outright following his loan spell but personal terms at a satisfactory level as far as Chelsea were concerned could not be agreed.

If Sancho agrees terms with Roma and his deal is made permanent next summer, United would collect a total of £25m from the £73m signing’s departure.

Latest Man Utd news – Garnacho, Hojlund and more…

🔴⚫️ Huge Garnacho breakthrough coming as Chelsea strong-arm Man Utd

🔴⚫️ Rasmus Hojlund warming to exit as confident frontrunners revealed – sources

🔴⚫️ Arsenal make complete U-turn on explosive £50m Man Utd star after ‘due diligence’

GO DEEPER: Why Roma want Sancho and where he’d fit in

By Samuel Bannister

A move abroad has always been under consideration for Sancho after he was returned to Manchester United following his loan spell with Chelsea.

Most of his best football in his career so far came in Europe, when he played for Borussia Dortmund. But how would he fare in Italy?

After links with the likes of Juventus, Roma have emerged as contenders for Sancho’s signature. If he went there and performed like their last two signings from United – Nemanja Matic and Chris Smalling – they’d be happy.

As they embark on a new era with Gian Piero Gasperini as head coach, Roma will be building from a 3-4-2-1 formation this season.

It’s a similar setup to what they’ve used in recent seasons, which has led to them reducing their number of wingers in favour of attacking midfielders who tuck inside rather than playing too far towards the touchline.

They now want to mix up what they have behind the striker, looking for an increase in pace – which has prompted them to open talks for Aston Villa’s Leon Bailey – and goal contributions.

While they began their Bailey pursuit first, the Jamaica international is a left-footed winger, and Roma have been prioritising a right-footed winger all summer, given they already have Paulo Dybala, Matias Soule and Tommaso Baldanzi, compared to the ageing Stephan El Shaarawy as a right-footer.

Sancho is right-footed, so could fill the left-sided no.10 role where there’s a major vacancy. He has also expressed a preference for playing infield before, so could fit in nicely with a system still reliant on hybrid attacking midfielders/wingers.

The main concern for Roma would be whether his salary would be sustainable, but tactically, there does seem to be a place for him in their evolution.