Man Utd star warming to exit as confident frontrunners revealed – sources

AC Milan are confident they are in the lead for Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to choose them as his next destination, sources have revealed to TEAMtalk.

Hojlund is being forced out of Man Utd and has been putting on a show of defiance until now, as he has been desperate to prove himself. However, both United and agents around him have been trying to convince Hojlund that a move is now needed away from Old Trafford – and that it can provide a boost for his career.

The striker has been made aware of AC Milan’s strong interest and the Italian club have a clear plan mapped out for him within their set-up, which was relayed fully to the Danish player on Wednesday as he began to have to consider his future.

Sources indicate that Hojlund has become intrigued by the proposal and is open to hearing more, preferably in direct conversations with the club himself.

Inter Milan have continued to wait in the background in case a late loan move was possible for them, while Italian sides Juventus and Atalanta have also been linked.

In Germany, there have been considerations from RB Leipzig recently – and fresh reports have linked him with an opportunity to stay in the Premier League by joining Fulham.

Hojlund has not made a decision yet, but he is weighing up his options, and Milan believe they are in a strong position because of their firm plan.

United are keen for Hojlund to decide at the start of next week, and Milan also hope they will know by then whether he is choosing them.

It is not yet clear whether Hojlund will be included in the United squad for their Sunday home opener against Arsenal – but he has been made aware that he is not in the team plans and needs to decide on a landing spot.

HAVE YOUR SAY 👉 Rasmus Hojlund debate: Would Man Utd sale be ‘huge mistake’?

Rasmus Hojlund expected to leave in Man Utd striker revamp

TEAMtalk revealed on Monday that United had been left surprised by Hojlund’s initial desire to stay at the club even after the £73.7million capture of fellow striker Benjamin Sesko.

Hojlund appeared open to playing a backup role to the Slovenian, though he is now warming to the idea of joining Milan in a transfer that will free up space in United’s squad.

Sources confirmed to us on August 9 that United and Milan are accelerating talks over an initial loan deal that includes an option for the Rossoneri to buy.

United originally paid Atalanta £64m plus £8m in add-ons for the Dane in August 2023.

He had a promising first season in England but had a tough 2024-25 campaign, managing just four Premier League goals in 32 appearances. This sub-par form left Ruben Amorim frustrated and prompted United to land Sesko as his replacement.

Man Utd transfers: Updates on Baleba, Sancho

📌 Man Utd approach for Carlos Baleba imminent as Brighton demand record-breaking deal – sources

📌 Man Utd receive ‘best’ offer yet for Jadon Sancho with sale now expected

📌 Huge Garnacho breakthrough coming as Chelsea strong-arm Man Utd

Sesko outshines Hojlund