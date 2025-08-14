Rasmus Hojlund faces a bleak future at Manchester United and is likely to be pushed away from the club after the signing of Benjamin Sesko – but is it the right decision?

Two seasons have passed since Man Utd invested in Hojlund’s potential by spending a big sum to prise him away from Atalanta. The Denmark international has shown glimpses of quality in that time, but has also experienced long spells without scoring.

Now he’s at a crossroads in his career after Man Utd spent even bigger to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig as their new first-choice striker.

Not only is his gametime about to drop, but United would prefer to keep last summer’s striker signing, Joshua Zirkzee, as the main competition for Sesko, along with young prospect Chido Obi.

Hojlund has been linked with a return to Italy, where AC Milan have been discussing a loan-to-buy deal.

But the prospect of letting go of Hojlund – who’s still only 22 years old – has started to cause some debate here in our comments section on TEAMtalk.

“Selling Hojlund will be a huge mistake,” wrote User 1567507797. “He is just a young boy with huge potential. I believe he will come good this season. Having competition with Sesko can only be good for him. Give him another season to prove himself. I am not a MUFC supporter, but enjoy watching them and want them to do well.”

User 63896716 concurred: “I totally agree that Hojlund should stay at United & fight for his place as do other famous ex Manchester United players, it’s disgusting the way he is being treated by Manchester United, him and Sesko will tear defences apart with their pace, he has already shown preseason he is a great player, this will be a massive mistake to get rid of him.”

And the same reader added in a separate comment: “If this happens I have to say, I am utterly disgusted with Manchester United, Hojlund is a much better player than Zirkzee, and Obi won’t be good enough yet, United are cutting their own throats and I personally hope they fail if they get rid of Hojlund, Hojlund & Sesko up front would tear defences apart with their pace, even some famous ex United players have said this is a massive mistake to go through with this, this seriously disappoints me about United, apparently the reason we couldn’t bring in another couple of big targets in this window was because of the way Lindalof was treated, Amorim said he wants players who want to play exclusively for Manchester United, Hojlund is 1of these, he is a boy hood Manchester United fan, &now he is being stabbed in the back, United only have 1 no 9 if Hojlund goes, while we have at least 4 no 10s, Zirkzee will Never be the sort of player Hojlund will be in the future, Zirkzee will NEVER be a player with pace unlike Hojlund, this is 1 massive mistake if it happens.”

Man Utd backed over Hojlund exit

However, the flipside of the argument is that Zirkzee can offer something different in attack and may have been harder to shift.

Haresh posted: “Well selling zirkzee is not possible cos he can’t generate money requires to sign baleba…2nd Rasmus and sesko r almost similar in their game style..so presense of zirkzee will give them different dimensions in attack …honestly last year I just did not wanted hoilund at united…but as things u analyze biggest reason for his failure was presence of selfish garnacho and rashford…they never passed him a ball in final third and kept on shooting from difficult engles.. now Cunha, mbeumo and Bruno who all 3 loves assisting goals rather than only scoring unlike rashford and garnacho. Rasmus could have stayed…but at the same time united after finishing 16th last season were in no mood to take any chances.”

And winterwillows is confident: “Sesko will convert where Hojlund passes off to a teammate.”

What side of the debate are you on? Does Hojlund deserve more faith from United, or is it time for him to go? Have your say in the comments section below.