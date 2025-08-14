A Brazilian football expert claims Manchester City moving for Rodrygo is an admission they’ve got two other transfers wrong, and why a move may be likelier than you think has been revealed.

Man City have identified Rodrygo as the perfect player to make a late-window splash for. The Real Madrid ace has been personally requested by Pep Guardiola and City are clearing the deck ahead of his potential arrival.

Jack Grealish has joined Everton on loan. James McAtee is on course to join Nottingham Forest and Tottenham are ready to bid again for Savinho.

According to Brazilian football expert, Tim Vickery, City moving for Rodrygo is a quiet admission they’ve made two fatal mistakes in the transfer market of late.

Vickery believes City regret letting both Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer go, and the pundit also explained why Rodrygo could soon give a resounding yes to signing for City.

“This interest from City is surely a confession they’ve made mistakes letting players like Julian Alvarez and Cole Palmer go,” began Vickery when speaking to Sky Sports.

“But Rodrygo from Real Madrid… we talk today and you think ‘no, it can’t happen.’ But let’s fast forward to the 24th of August and Real Madrid will have played two games… where has Rodrygo been able to fit in to Xabi Alonso’s new Real Madrid?

“The evidence from the Club World Cup for him wasn’t particularly impressive (Rodrygo was benched for five consecutive matches). The only game he started he started wide right and he really doesn’t want to play there.

“Always remember what Jude Bellingham said about him last year, that [Rodrygo] is the most talented player in the squad and the one who has to sacrifice himself most for the team.

“Perhaps the entry of Kylian Mbappe has just unbalanced things a little bit and Rodrygo is the one who’s had to sacrifice.

“So if we fast forward a couple of weeks and Rodrygo feels himself not as important as he’d like to be, there are very few clubs he could go to that wouldn’t be a significant step down.

“Man City I think wouldn’t be a significant step down, so let’s monitor this space. As of today, perhaps unlikely, but fast forward to the 24th, 25th of August, possible. And it could be a last-minute transfer saga.”

What steps Man City have taken so far

Taking to YouTube earlier this week, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano revealed the steps City have taken towards signing Rodrygo so far.

“I want to confirm once again to you that Manchester City have a serious interest in Rodrygo,” said the reporter.

“What I can tell you is that Manchester City have started some contacts to understand the situation of the player, to understand how is the feeling of Rodrygo, how is the feeling of his family, his agents, and also to understand Real Madrid.

“Real Madrid are open to letting Rodrygo go this summer, but they want an important transfer fee, something around €100m.

“Eventually, Man City hope they can maybe negotiate that price for Rodrygo. Let’s see what happens there.”

TEAMtalk is aware that City do not fear the price Real will slap on the winger.

In a separate update, Romano stressed financing the move for Rodrygo is only possible for Man City if both McAtee and Savinho depart.

City have already spent heavily this summer on the likes of James Trafford, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki.

Latest Man City news – Superstar agrees terms / FFP…

▶️ Man City agree personal terms with superstar signing after Man Utd step aside

▶️ Man City FFP: Premier League has ‘no influence’ over verdict release date – Richard Masters