Arsenal make complete U-turn on explosive £50m Man Utd star after ‘due diligence’

Arsenal have decided not to pursue a move for Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho despite the Gunners showing an initial interest, according to a report, which has revealed Tottenham Hotspur’s stance on the Argentina international, as TEAMtalk reveals the club that he is very likely to join this summer.

Garnacho does not have a future at Man Utd under manager Ruben Amorim, with the Portuguese boss telling the winger at the end of last season that he is free to leave following his complaint about not starting the Europa League final against Tottenham.

Reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on X on July 4 that, along with four other players, Garnacho ‘informed Manchester United’ that he wants ‘to leave’.

With the summer transfer window set to slam shut on September 1, both Man Utd and Garnacho have to work hard and fast to seal a parting of the ways.

It has now emerged that Arsenal would have been an escape route for the explosive Argentina international winger, who has scored 26 goals and given 22 assists in 144 appearances for the Red Devils.

According to The Manchester Evening News, Arsenal ‘did due diligence on Garnacho’, but the north London club eventually decided to abandon their interest in the 21-year-old.

Arsenal went on to sign winger Noni Madueke from Chelsea, with the Gunners manager Mikel Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta holding an interest in Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

The Gunners’ bitter north London rivals, Tottenham, too, showed an interest in Garnacho, but they are now in talks with Manchester City over a deal for Savinho.

Garnacho’s former club, Atletico Madrid, ‘gave consideration’ to bringing back the 21-year-old star, but the Spanish giants have signed 24-year-old Spain international Alex Baena from Villarreal instead.

The winger made 58 appearances for Man Utd last season, scoring 11 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

Chelsea confident of signing Alejandro Garnacho – sources

While Arsenal, Tottenham and Atletico do not think that Garnacho is good enough for their respective teams, Chelsea believe that the Man Utd winger would be a smart signing.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Rudy Galetti, has reported that Chelsea have agreed on personal terms with Garnacho.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that the Argentine star has made it clear that he wants to join only Chelsea this summer.

Man Utd want £50million (€58m, $67.7m) for Garnacho, but Chelsea are confident that the Red Devils will drop their price, with the Conference League and 2025 FIFA Club World Cup winners of the mindset that they will be able to seal the deal for £35m (€40.6m, $47.4m).

However, John O’Kane believes that his former club, Man Utd, have to stand firm on their valuation of Garnacho.

The former Man Utd defender has noted the transfer fee that Nottingham Forest are paying Manchester City to sign James McAtee, who is a year older than Garnacho and has far less experience in the Premier League.

O’Kane wrote on X at 8:48am on August 15: “Mcatee just went for around 35 million hasn’t played or done anything on the scale of Garnacho..

“Man Utd need to stand firm on this one !!! 50 +add ons minimum.”

