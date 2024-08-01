Man Utd and West Ham are set to hold fresh talks over Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United and West Ham will hold talks this weekend to attempt to finalise the transfer of Aaron Wan-Bissaka to the London Stadium, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Sources have informed our transfer correspondent Rudy Galetti that the deal is at the final stages, but there is still ‘something missing’ to reach a full agreement.

We understand a new round of talks between Man Utd and West Ham have been scheduled for the weekend, with the Hammers keen to negotiate a lower fee for Wan-Bissaka.

The Red Devils want around £15m for the right-back and West Ham believe they can sign him for cheaper given he has less than 12 months remaining on his contract.

Man Utd are also under pressure to complete the deal as their move for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui is dependent on Wan-Bissaka being sold.

TEAMtalk can confirm sporting director Dan Ashworth also floated the idea of swapping Wan-Bissaka for Inter Milan full-back Denzel Dumfries.

However, the Dutch international is set to sign a four-year contract extension with the Nerazzurri and therefore that plan has gone out the window.

West Ham negotiations will impact Man Utd double deal

As previously reported, Wan-Bissaka is keen to complete the move to West Ham and Julen Lopetegui views him as a key target for the summer.

All parties remain hopeful that an agreement will be reached but the Hammers’ desire to negotiate his fee further has led to an unexpected delay.

If Wan-Bissaka does join West Ham, as is still expected, Man Utd will intensify their double negotiations with Bayern Munich for right-back Mazraoui and centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

De Ligt, 24, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford throughout the summer and Man Utd are prioritising his signing now their hopes of landing Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite are gone.

Mazraoui and De Ligt are keen to reunite with Erik ten Hag, who managed both players during his time at Ajax.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that the Red Devils’ initial top target for the right-back position was Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

However, Leverkusen’s valuation of over £35m put Man Utd off and now they’ve turned to Mazraoui as a cheaper alternative.

They have already reached an agreement on personal terms for a five-year contract with the Moroccan international.

But Man Utd are yet to reach a full agreement with Bayern for Mazraoui or De Ligt. As things stand, their focus is on reaching an sealing the deal with West Ham for Wan-Bissaka.

Ten Hag’s side are also working to finalise a deal for Paris-Saint Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

TEAMtalk understands, however, that PSG will only sanction his exit if the move is permanent or a loan an with obligation to buy included.

