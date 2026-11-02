Harry Kane reaches final decision on joining Man Utd or signing new Bayern deal

Ballon d’Or winner Harry Kane has provided a crucial update on his future amid claims Manchester United could move for the Bayern Munich superstar.

Kane beat Lamine Yamal and Kylian Mbappe to the Ballon d’Or last week after scoring a sensational 73 goals in 65 appearances for club and country last season. Only Lionel Messi has managed more in a single campaign, having notched 82 goals in 69 games in the 2011-12 season.

Kane has become England’s first Ballon d’Or winner since Michael Owen in 2001.

The striker’s contract with Bayern expires in June, and there has been speculation he could return to the Premier League.

We revealed in September that Man Utd and Kane’s former club, Tottenham Hotspur, would be eager to sign him if he opted to leave Bayern.

United have been linked with the England captain ever since former boss Erik ten Hag requested his capture back in August 2023.

Ahead of Bayern’s Champions League clash against Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, Kane attended his first press conference since being named the best player in the world.

The 33-year-old confirmed he has decided to extend his contract with Bayern rather than join United or return to Spurs.

When asked about his new contract with Bayern, Kane said: “I’d say it’s [a] matter of days. There’s been good conversations over this weekend and today as well.

“I know I keep saying we’re close, but we are extremely close now.”

It emerged on October 5 that Bayern had reached a breakthrough in talks with Kane, which represented a major blow for United.

The next day, we revealed that the lethal goalscorer had snubbed the opportunity to join Barcelona in favour of staying at Bayern.

Harry Kane snubs Man Utd for Bayern stay

Kane’s decision means United will have to search for a different striker to land in January.

The Red Devils were considering Dominic Calvert-Lewin, but he is set to sign a new contract with Leeds United.

We understand centre-forward Serhou Guirassy is among four Borussia Dortmund stars Man Utd scouted at the weekend.

We exclusively revealed on Sunday that United have been approached over a potential move for Monaco striker Folarin Balogun, who will be available in January.

Other potential solutions for United include Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi, Crystal Palace’s Jean-Philippe Mateta or Igor Matanovic of Freiburg.

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that wantaway United starlet JJ Gabriel will not be joining PSG.