Manchester United have launched scouting missions on two players from the same club, one of whom Arsenal looked into signing over the summer before landing two alternatives instead.

The Red Devils will splash the cash on impactful and readymade additions in central midfield in 2026. However, since Sir Jim ratcliffe and INEOS took full control of all sporting matters at Old Trafford, a greater emphasis has been placed on securing the club’s future too.

Younger stars have been targeted and many have been signed, such as Ayden Heaven, Diego Leon, Sekou Kone, Enzo Kana-Biyik and Chido Obi, to name just five.

According to the latest from The Sun, Man Utd have begun scouting two Rennes youngsters, though one of which could make an instant impression in the starting eleven.

The report cited information from French journalist, Francois Rauzy, who primarily covers Ligue 1 outfit Rennes.

Rennes are the side who’ve cultivated a reputation for talent-spotting and player development in recent years.

Indeed, the likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Jeremy Doku, Raphinha, Desire Doue, and Ballon d’Or holder, Ousmane Dembele, all passed through the club.

Rauzy revealed he spoke to a Man Utd scout who attended Rennes’ clash with Paris FC on November 7. The scout, Steve Head, quietly admitted he was there to observe Jeremy Jacquet and Mohamed Kader Meïte.

Man Utd weighing up double Rennes swoop

Jacquet is perhaps the more interesting target of the two given the 20-year-old centre-back is already a guaranteed starter for Rennes.

What’s more, The BBC previously revealed Arsenal were considering bidding for Jacquet over the summer before ultimately signing Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapie instead.

Mosquera and Hincapie are much further along in their development and Arsenal are a club looking to win right here and now.

United, meanwhile, are still in the early phases of their rebuild under Ruben Amorim and a move to Old Trafford where he stands a greater shot at breaking into the eleven might serve the interests of Jacquet better anyway.

Meite is a 6ft 4in striker who is making regular appearances for Rennes this season, but primarily off the bench.

The pair are ones to keep an eye on for Man Utd in future transfer windows.

Latest Man Utd news – €90m bid? / Ajax raid / Semenyo truths

In other news, sensational reports in Spain claim Man Utd have seen a €90m bid for Aurelien Tchouameni turned down by Real Madrid.

Elsewhere, Man Utd are ready to snatch a Belgian talent away from Ajax, with a reporter revealing which Premier League side are providing competition and what two factors will sway the player.

Finally, United retain a background interest in Antoine Semenyo at a time when they are open to versatile squad options.

However, as it stands it’s Liverpool who are favourites for to sign the Bournemouth winger, with sources explaining the dominoes that would need to fall into place for Semenyo to end up at Old Trafford.