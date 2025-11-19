Manchester United are ready to snatch a Belgian talent away from Ajax, with a reporter revealing which Premier League side are providing competition and what two factors will sway the player.

Ajax are no stranger to seeing their brightest young stars poached by gigantic clubs from bigger leagues. However, they generally get at least a couple of a seasons of regular first-team football out of the player before they depart.

According to the latest from Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, Ajax might not be so lucky in the case of Jorthy Mokio.

The 17-year-old joined Ajax on a free transfer from Gent in the summer of 2024. Mokio – who has already been capped for Belgium at senior level – could be on the move after just two seasons in the Netherlands.

The versatile youngster – who can play left-back, centre-back or primarily in a defensive midfield role – is only contracted until 2027.

Accordingly, Ajax are trying to thrash out an extension but Mokio is already looking to bigger and better things.

Tavolieri stated: ‘Jorthy Mokio’s future continues to be a hot topic in Amsterdam. While Ajax are actively seeking to extend the contract of their young talent, the defender doesn’t seem convinced by the club’s current sporting project.

‘According to our sources, Mokio wants to take the next step in his career, a clear signal sent to the clubs already interested in signing him.’

Man Utd were named as being among Mokio’s suitors, something TEAMtalk broke news of way back in September.

Tavolieri termed the Red Devils as now being ‘among the most interested.’ However, they’re by no means the only ones…

Jorthy Mokio transfer latest

Newcastle are understood to be circling too, as are Bundesliga side, Eintracht Frankfurt.

As we’ve seen in very recent history, Man Utd can and often do get their way in the transfer market when squaring off against comparatively smaller clubs.

Newcastle in particular have proven powerless to prevent Man Utd from snapping up their targets. All three of Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko were wanted at St. James’ Park before all winding up at Old Trafford.

However, Tavolieri went on to stress Mokio’s decision on who to join if he does leave Ajax will be based around two factors – the sporting project and assurances over game-time.

With Man Utd looking to sign multiple from Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson over the coming windows, guaranteed starts isn’t necessarily something United can agree to.

Of course, Mokio can play in defence too, and under Ruben Amorim, United operate with three centre-backs.

Latest Man Utd news – Semenyo truths / Scholes on Anderson

In other news, Man Utd are highly unlikely to be drawn into the transfer chase for Antoine Semenyo in January after two top sources outlined where Ruben Amorim’s priorities lie, and with the Red Devils putting all their energies into another target instead.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes has endorsed United’s pursuit of Elliot Anderson, but the Old Trafford legend wants Amorim to play the Nottingham Forest midfielder in a different role from what he is used to.