Manchester United retain a background interest in Antoine Semenyo at a time when they are open to versatile squad options, and with sources explaining the dominoes that would need to fall into place for the Bournemouth star to end up at Old Trafford.

Bournemouth livewire Semenyo is free to leave the Vitality Stadium in January after it was confirmed that a £60m, plus £5m, clause in his contract will become active in the winter window. And with Ruben Amorim open to boosting his squad with additional attacking options – albeit not his immediate priority – sources can reveal the name of a second target Manchester United are also keeping a very watchful eye on.

And United’s reported interest in Karim Adeyemi fits with a plan to seriously consider good market opportunities in key positions.

Adeyemi is expected to be on the market in 2026 – and his playing traits fit with the fact that United would like another option on the wings that is also adaptable enough to play other attacking roles.

We revealed on October 10 how United are expected to take an attacking mindset into their search for a new wing-back next year as they continue to reshape the squad.

Adeyemi fits somewhat with that vision – and sources are indicating that Semenyo is viewed in a similar way.

And with the Germany winger stalling on contract talks with Borussia Dortmund, it is believed United have had contact through intermediaries about his future.

At the same time, and with Amad Diallo becoming an increasingly important figure in Amorim’s team, there could be more emphasis on that style as they aim to play in a front-footed manner with a variety of options.

DON’T MISS ➡️ Super-agent in talks with Man Utd over spectacular Dortmund transfer, but Arsenal lead chase – Sources

The dominoes that must fall into place for Man Utd to sign Semenyo

Semenyo’s release clause is intriguing to United, at a time when Liverpool and Tottenham are also interested in the Bournemouth man.

And while we understand the Merseysiders are “ahead in the race” to sign the 25-year-old, it is not yet certain he will leave the Vitality Stadium in January, with much dependent on both the player’s thinking and of the clubs who make a concrete move for him.

Whether they would be capable of signing him at £65million in January remains to be seen, particularly if the entire fee needs paying up front, but there is an initial level of interest.

If Semenyo does not leave in the winter, there will be a tussle to sign him in the summer.

And what we can also tell you is that Semenyo has made it clear that, if he is to move on in 2026, it will be for a club who can offer him Champions League football, meaning a top-four finish is paramount for United if they are to succeed in winning the Semenyo chase.

At the same time, we can also reveal that, as far as January and the summer window is concerned, United’s priorities lie in strengthening their midfield, with the club identifying two to three targets they hope to land over the next few transfer windows.

However, there will be room for other quality additions come the summer, of which Semenyo – if still on the market – could certainly be classed as one.

It also emerged this week how Amorim met the Bournemouth star for dinner over the summer to ascertain his character and see if he would be the right fit for his dressing room.

And while the Portuguese coach recommended his signing to the United board, their unwillingness to meet Bournemouth’s asking price, coupled with the player signing a new deal at the Vitality, put that interest to bed.

However, with his exit clause to leave now common knowledge, it’s a question of when, not if, Semenyo is on the move.

Latest Man Utd news: McTominay claims; midfield target ‘overhyped’

Meanwhile, a former United striker has warned the club that of their trio of midfield targets – Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton – is not worth the risk and the players’ abilities have been overhyped.

Elsewhere, Paul Scholes has endorsed United’s pursuit of Nottingham Forest and England star Anderson, but the Old Trafford legend wants Amorim to play the Nottingham Forest midfielder in a different role from what he is used to.

Finally, claims that Scott McTominay could be lured back to the Premier League have grown louder in the wake of his heroics for Scotland in midweek.

And amid claims Everton are planning a club-record deal to sign the Napoli man, TEAMtalk can shed light on whether the news should be taken seriously.