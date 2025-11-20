Chelsea’s interest in Kenan Yildiz is on standby while they wait for another round of talks with Juventus to take place, our sources have confirmed.

Reports continue to suggest that Yildiz’s future in Turin is in major doubt, with contract talks stalling. A host of clubs are being linked – including Chelsea. The Blues are admirers of the player and would be keen to talk if he wants to pursue a future outside of Italy.

The Turkish international has been a regular starter for Juve this season and the club are desperate to keep him if they can agree new terms.

How Kenan Yildiz became Juve’s most exciting player

Made his Juve debut in August 2023 after joining from Bayern a year earlier

Netted Serie A’s goal of the season for 2024-25 with a brilliant solo effort in the Turin derby

Won Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Web award in December 2024

And sources say Chelsea are having to wait on his situation to progress at Juventus, as no firm outcome is yet reached on whether he is staying or going.

Sources in Italy have told TEAMtalk that there is still very much an intent to retain him and that once their sporting director position is cleared up, his contract will become a priority.

It is still suspected that he could stay at Juve as new terms will be offered, with every effort made to satisfy his financial and sporting needs.

Fraser Fletcher reported on October 30 that Chelsea have sent Yildiz a ‘very exciting proposal’ to try and convince him on a move to Stamford Bridge. He added that it will likely take a €90million (£79m / $104m) bid to prise the 20-year-old away from Juve.

Chelsea failed with a €70m (£62m / $81m) approach for Yildiz over the summer but remain firmly interested.

We revealed on November 5 that Liverpool and Arsenal will provide Chelsea with competition for the player if he becomes available for transfer.

Our sources state that Yildiz wants a bumper new contract to reward his status as a key first-team player, as he is currently on £25,000 a week – far less than most of his team-mates.

So far, Juve have yet to meet his wage demands, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Arsenal all watching the situation closely.

READ NEXT 👉 Romano reveals two stars Chelsea offered to Man Utd in Garnacho deal – Lavia NOT among them

Chelsea news: Brazilian target; Rashford claim

Meanwhile, Chelsea have submitted an offer as they try to beat Barcelona to the signing of a Brazilian midfielder, as per a report.

But separate reports suggest Barca could get revenge by winning the race for a ‘silky’ winger.

Plus, sections of the Spanish press claim Chelsea could enter the frame for Barcelona loanee Marcus Rashford in a shock twist.

But we have outlined why this move appears very unlikely to go through.