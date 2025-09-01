Manchester United made a late play to sign an England international midfielder, with a top reporter revealing why United FAILED to get a deal done and what happens now.

Man Utd’s priority entering the summer window was overhauling their forward line. The arrivals of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko ticked that box, though United had no intentions of ending there.

The Red Devils pushed to sign a new goalkeeper and central midfielder too. Regarding the latter, United were prepared to break the bank for Carlos Baleba until Brighton made it crystal clear no deal was there to be made in this window at least.

News on Man Utd signing an alternative in central areas was sparse in the weeks that followed.

But according to the Daily Mail’s Chris Wheeler – who specialises in covering Man Utd – Ruben Amorim’s side did make a late play to sign Conor Gallagher.

The former Chelsea man joined Atletico Madrid for £34m last summer and per Wheeler, United made enquiries into a loan deal.

Unfortunately for those of a United persuasion, Atleti informed United it was permanent deal or bust and with that, the Gallagher move crumbled.

“Understand that Utd did inquire about a loan for Conor Gallagher but Atletico Madrid only willing to sell,” wrote Wheeler on X.

“In the end, Utd accept they can’t do everything in one window and midfield is likely to be priority in Jan or next summer.”

As mentioned, United will now place greater emphasis on signing a new central midfielder in the next few windows.

