Tottenham are reportedly ‘ready to bid’ for Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher and won’t ‘give up’ on the player they failed to sign a year ago.

Spurs look likely to have a very busy end to the summer window. Fabrizio Romano essentially confirmed as much when he revealed contact had been made for the signings of Lucas Paqueta and Antoine Semenyo.

Since then, it’s been revealed that Tottenham have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons.

But with Yves Bissouma leaving the club, and Simons more of an advanced midfielder, another deeper-lying man is being eyed.

According to a report from Spains outlet AS, Tottenham are ‘ready to bid’ for Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher ‘in the coming hours’.

The report also states that Spurs are ‘not giving up’ on his signing.

However, it’s been suggested that Atletico will not allow the midfielder – who has played 52 games and been directly involved in 10 goals – to leave.

Spurs failed to land Gallagher last year

Chelsea looked for a while in 2024 like they were willing to sell Gallagher, and that came to fruition with a move to Atletico.

The Blues essentially sold him as his transfer fee went down as pure profit on their books.

Tottenham were the main English club interested in signing Gallagher, and at the time, TEAMtalk were aware they were hopeful of landing him for £30million.

Atletico paid slightly above that, at £34million, and it’s not clear what Spurs will bid for Gallagher a year down the line.

Following the signing of Simons, Tottenham are looking to Manchester City for a few players.

Their interest in Savinho is well documented, despite the fact it’s not known if they’ll be able to land him.

But reports have now stated they have approached the Citizens for defender Manuel Akanji.

That comes after it was reported Spurs had opened talks with City over Nathan Ake, in an attempt to find out if that transfer would be possible.

